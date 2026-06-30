Elon Musk again calls LinkedIn ‘cringe’ in viral post; ‘non-trillionaires’ react

Elon Musk has once again targeted LinkedIn, describing posting on the professional networking platform as “cringe”.

Musk, who recently became the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO, was responding to X user Craig Weiss, who wrote that reading LinkedIn posts makes him “lose faith in humanity” and that the best entrepreneurs do not use the platform.

The tech entrepreneur wrote, “Posting on LinkedIn is cringe.”

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Posting on LinkedIn is cringe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 24, 2026

The interaction has gone viral, prompting a deluge of reactions. “We little non-trillionaires got no choice but to hustle on there unfortunately,” an X user wrote. “I’m forced to post to linkedin now or start new account and try again cause x shadow banned me into for real invisible lady status. So it’s all cringe,” another user commented.

“LinkedIn is the only place on earth where someone gets laid off and writes a 500 word post thanking the company for the incredible opportunity to grow. You both are 100% right the toxic positivity over there is completely unhinged,” a third user chimed in.

Elon Musk’s criticism of LinkedIn

The latest comment adds to Musk’s long-running criticism of the Microsoft-owned professional networking site, which he has repeatedly mocked for what he sees as excessive self-promotion and performative career updates.

Musk has made several remarks about LinkedIn over the past few years.

In 2024, he wrote that he “instantly” loses respect for anyone who posts on LinkedIn, calling the platform “unbearably cringe”. In another post the same year, he described LinkedIn as being “so cringe it will make your toenails curl”.

His criticism continued in 2025, when he called LinkedIn “lethal levels of cringe”.

Musk has also criticised LinkedIn’s role in recruitment.

Earlier, he said people often send him LinkedIn profile links, but the platform’s “cringe level is so high” that he would rather receive resumes or professional biographies directly by email.

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Musk has also suggested that X could eventually launch a competing professional networking service. He previously said X would create a LinkedIn alternative that would be “cool”.