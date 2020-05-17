Elon Musk tried to explain Bitcoin to JK Rowling on Twitter and the internet loved it

Though many attempted to educate Rowling with memes and links, the author was not convinced. Musk joined in on the conversation, essentially agreeing with her. (Picture credit: Instagram/ Elon Musk, JK Rowling) Though many attempted to educate Rowling with memes and links, the author was not convinced. Musk joined in on the conversation, essentially agreeing with her. (Picture credit: Instagram/ Elon Musk, JK Rowling)

After sparking debates globally over his son’s name, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made waves on the internet again after he tried to explain cryptocurrency Bitcoin to author JK Rowling.

Musk stepped in after Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series of novels recently put up a request on Twitter saying: “I don’t understand bitcoin. Please explain it to me.”

I don’t understand bitcoin. Please explain it to me. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

Advocates and sceptics of the cryptocurrency replied with a barrage of answers, links of articles and even memes to explain bitcoin. But the author didn’t seem convinced.

Then the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX joined in the conversation and essentially agreed with Rowling that it was difficult to understand. He also took a jibe at the behaviour of traditional banks.

“Pretty much, although massive currency issuance by govt central banks is making Bitcoin Internet money look solid by comparison,” he wrote on Twitter.

Pretty much, although massive currency issuance by govt central banks is making Bitcoin Internet 👻 money look solid by comparison — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, he said that he owned 0.25 Bitcoins.

Take a look at what people had to say about the conversation here:

Dear diary, Today was a wild ride for #BitcoinTwitter — ₿itcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 15, 2020

Watching elon getting redpilled is beautiful pic.twitter.com/dMOdrQfOaS — Jacopo (@gekyyy) May 15, 2020

Bitcoin is literally inevitable – it’s the interplanetary money for transactions between Earth and Mars colonies — Ivan on Tech (@IvanOnTech) May 15, 2020

Rowling and Musk in the same convo talking bitcoin. My day is made! — Ængella A-12 King (@PicklePunchD) May 15, 2020

