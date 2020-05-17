Follow Us:
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Elon Musk tried to explain Bitcoin to JK Rowling on Twitter and the internet loved it

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stepped in after British author JK Rowling asked for Bitcoins to be explained to her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2020 3:57:41 pm
Elon Musk, JK Rowling, Bitcoins, Cryptocurrency, Eon musk on Bitcoins, Trending news, Indian Express news Though many attempted to educate Rowling with memes and links, the author was not convinced. Musk joined in on the conversation, essentially agreeing with her. (Picture credit: Instagram/ Elon Musk, JK Rowling)

After sparking debates globally over his son’s name, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made waves on the internet again after he tried to explain cryptocurrency Bitcoin to author JK Rowling.

Musk stepped in after Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series of novels recently put up a request on Twitter saying: “I don’t understand bitcoin. Please explain it to me.”

Advocates and sceptics of the cryptocurrency replied with a barrage of answers, links of articles and even memes to explain bitcoin. But the author didn’t seem convinced.

Then the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX joined in the conversation and essentially agreed with Rowling that it was difficult to understand. He also took a jibe at the behaviour of traditional banks.

“Pretty much, although massive currency issuance by govt central banks is making Bitcoin Internet money look solid by comparison,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, he said that he owned 0.25 Bitcoins.

Take a look at what people had to say about the conversation here:

