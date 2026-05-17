‘Are you transitioning?’: Elon Musk sparks backlash after mocking men who share Instagram profiles

Elon Musk made the remarks while responding to a viral discussion on X about evolving trends in social media (AP Photo)

Elon Musk has triggered criticism after calling Instagram a platform “for girls” and ridiculing men who share their profiles with him. The world’s wealthiest person made the remarks while responding to a viral discussion on X about evolving trends in social media.

“Instagram is for girls,” Musk wrote. The post examined how users’ digital habits can mirror different stages of their lives, pointing to trends such as posting “thirst traps,” sharing constant story updates, and uploading photos of homemade meals.

Musk later intensified the backlash with another post in which he mocked adult men who sent him links to their Instagram accounts. “Obviously. Sometimes grown men send me their Instagram profiles and I’m like are you transitioning or what?” he wrote.