Elon Musk’s exchange with Mars on Twitter was funny, and then it got weird

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s love for Mars is pretty well known. However, an exchange between him and a Twitter handle claiming to represent Mars (handle @4thFromOurStar) has now gone viral.

Advertising

It all started when a lady posted on the microblogging site that she was fed up with men and expressed her will to live on Mars, as no men are there.

Naturally, the Mars Twitter account responded, telling her that it was only interested in Elon Musk.

Musk, known for his penchant for hilarious conversations online did not miss the opportunity and reciprocated with some love for the Red Planet.

I want you too baby https://t.co/Lxi0LQz5rc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2019

The Mars account replied and asked when he would be visiting. But what followed next could be deemed to be NSFW. Answering the question, the tech expert demanded “hot pics” from his planetary crush and things escalated pretty quickly from there.

Send me hot pics & I’ll be right over 😉 https://t.co/ld2VDbF0Wh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2019

Musk tweeted back that he was glad “it’s not November,” referencing the infamous internet challenge called the ‘No Nut November’.

😅 thank goodness it’s not November https://t.co/ius8kAptiC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2019

And while some were contemplating whether or not he made the reference to the questionable challenge which refers to abstaining from sex or masturbation in the month of November, his next tweet put an end to all doubts.

Although he deleted the tweet later, screenshots of the tweet and the conversation are now going viral on Reddit, sparking many memes and jokes on Twitter.

I thought I imagined this tweet but then I looked again and it was real https://t.co/z7OU4VXN0P — katie (@kkatietm) February 13, 2019

This Valentines day, I just want someone to love me like Elon Musk loves Mars https://t.co/1gI2y94cIu — VanWan (@andrewvanw) February 12, 2019

Elon Musk’s twitter game is strong https://t.co/XiyQ5Qmiwy — Matthew Zeppieri (@mzeppieriusf) February 12, 2019

this made me both laugh and very uncomfortable idk how to feel https://t.co/mFV6kzuyM9 — as (@adria_slowinski) February 12, 2019

This is the height of flirtation 😂😂 https://t.co/0cy9rI4H87 — UKEMEABASI (@theodox_dip) February 11, 2019

Go on @4thFromOurStar, ask him to be your valentine pic.twitter.com/SqYYHOzfKL — Andoni Montiel🛸 (@MontielAndoni) February 9, 2019

The birth of a new sexual orientation: Planetasexuality. — BRIAN GALLAGHER (@brianga11agher) February 9, 2019

Neil Armstrong: first man on the moon

Elon Musk: first man to nut for mars — Gamer G / Grumbae (@HeyGamerG) February 9, 2019

Careful – the National Enquirer may want some. — bill lee (@westcoastbill) February 9, 2019

Don’t let earth see this man she might not forgive you for this one… — WittyHeathen (@saigemeyer) February 9, 2019

Sexting when you’re four light minutes apart requires a lot of…stamina. — Alter Viggo (@AlterViggo) February 9, 2019

Musk has cited his plans to colonise Mars in the past, and recently in response to a tweet said that the cost of ferrying someone to the red planet would depend on the volume of travellers.

Advertising

The space entrepreneur said he was confident that a round-trip to Mars will one day cost less than $500,000, or even lesser than $100,000.