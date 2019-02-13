Toggle Menu
Elon Musk’s exchange with Mars on Twitter was funny, and then it got weirdhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/elon-musk-has-a-flirty-exchange-with-mars-on-twitter-and-its-both-funny-and-weird-5581665/

Elon Musk’s exchange with Mars on Twitter was funny, and then it got weird

Well, everyone already knew he had a huge crush on the Red Planet and his recent conversation with it just confirmed it, with many feeling the heat with their blossoming romance on Twitterverse! It even took an NSFW turn.

elon musk, mars, elon musk mars flirting, viral flirting thread, elon musk funny tweets, space x mars mission, elon musk mars mission, funny news, viral news, indian express
The conversation between Elon Musk and his long-time crush Mars have left Twitterati in splits.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s love for Mars is pretty well known.  However, an exchange between him and a Twitter handle claiming to represent Mars (handle @4thFromOurStar) has now gone viral.

It all started when a lady posted on the microblogging site that she was fed up with men and expressed her will to live on Mars, as no men are there.

Naturally, the Mars Twitter account responded, telling her that it was only interested in Elon Musk.

Musk, known for his penchant for hilarious conversations online did not miss the opportunity and reciprocated with some love for the Red Planet.

The Mars account replied and asked when he would be visiting. But what followed next could be deemed to be NSFW. Answering the question, the tech expert demanded “hot pics” from his planetary crush and things escalated pretty quickly from there.

Musk tweeted back that he was glad “it’s not November,” referencing the infamous internet challenge called the ‘No Nut November’.

And while some were contemplating whether or not he made the reference to the questionable challenge which refers to abstaining from sex or masturbation in the month of November, his next tweet put an end to all doubts.

Although he deleted the tweet later, screenshots of the tweet and the conversation are now going viral on Reddit, sparking many memes and jokes on Twitter.

Musk has cited his plans to colonise Mars in the past, and recently in response to a tweet said that the cost of ferrying someone to the red planet would depend on the volume of travellers.

Advertising

The space entrepreneur said he was confident that a round-trip to Mars will one day cost less than $500,000, or even lesser than $100,000.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Video: Four year-old dangles from hospital roof in Thailand, her loose-fitting dress prevents fatal fall
2 Macaw to 'dadi ki rajai': How people reacted to Ranveer Singh's latest outfits
3 Have you tried Dosa with non-veg curry? Answers to this question has left Indian Twitterati salivating