Elon Musk, Grimes’ son X Æ A-Xii plays electronic keyboard and people can’t get enough

Many commented that his smile in the end proves he knew the track was hit. (Source: @grimes/ Instagram, Elon Musk/ Twitter)

Ever since his birth in May last year, X Æ A-Xii or X Æ A-X12, Elon Musk and Claire Grimes’ son, has been taking social media by storm. If his name was not enough to leave people in a frenzy, he is now melting hearts online with his musical talent! Recently, the 10-month-old was seen playing an electronic keyboard and netizens can’t stop gushing over it.

As it happened, it was Grimes’ 33rd birthday, and the little one surprised his mother by creating music on an electronic synthesizer. Not only did the talented infant play it, he “built a unique patch and made a loop” on the high-end Teenage Engineering OP-1 Portable Synthesizer, which also works as a sampler and sequencer.

Sharing the adorable video online along with few birthday snaps, the Canadian electronic and experimental pop artiste wrote: “lil X made a loop on my keyboard? Prob an accident but tbh he played a super fire set just now.”

(Watch the second slide to hear the music)

Apart from being able to navigate through the complicated musical instrument, what left people delighted was his innocent smile at the end of the clip.

It seems not just people on social media, his mother too was left in disbelieve and was super impressed with his musical talents. “My tenth month old baby just turned on my teenage engineering keyboard, built a unique patch and made a loop and then smiled at me ! Wtf!” she wrote on Twitter.

People and fans of Grimes on Instagram were thrilled to see little X playing the synth and creating a loop, and wanted to know when they can expect a mother-son collaboration. Others wanted the artiste to use it in one of her next songs saying it’s already a “hit”.

While Elon and Grimes first announced the name for their newborn son, netizens were left scratching their heads. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO later explained the meaning and how to pronounce it. And it is not as complicated as many thought it to be.