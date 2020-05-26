Elon Musk and Grimes say they’ve changed son’s name from “X Æ A-12” to “X Æ A-Xii”

The tweak came in after reports suggested that the couple may face legal issues for the name since the California state laws do not permit names to have special characters in it. (Picture credit: Twitter/Elon Musk) The tweak came in after reports suggested that the couple may face legal issues for the name since the California state laws do not permit names to have special characters in it. (Picture credit: Twitter/Elon Musk)

Due to state law restrictions, billionaire Elon Musk and singer Grimes are said to have changed their son’s name from “X Æ A-12” to “X Æ A-Xii”. Grimes on Sunday revealed the change on Instagram when asked if they had changed their son’s name.

The musician did not elaborate on the reason behind the change. Grimes replied to another comment saying “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

However, netizens say the tweak is likely to have come in name came after several reports suggested that the couple might have had no choice given California state laws do not permit names to have special characters in it.

Take a look at how Twitter reacted to the news:

Welcome to school X Æ A-Xii. pic.twitter.com/kw4FOgjXdg — rdlk (@rdlk9) May 25, 2020

When X AE A-12’s mom starts telling him a story about how she used to walk to school uphill both ways pic.twitter.com/fFgtNfIFiF — Anastasia R. (@A_Romanov82) May 25, 2020

Will everyone please leave Xbox i alone? He’s just a baby! — B.J. Martino (@bjmartino) May 25, 2020

You know that all they did was change the 12 to the Roman numeral of twelve which is XII

As X =10

And i = 1

So one ten and two ones — CaromeltwistTwix (@AjDaboi) May 25, 2020

They didn’t hate the kid enough as is, eh? — LifelessTooth (@LifelessTooth) May 25, 2020

I’m glad they finally came to their senses — Brian Roth (@BRoth21) May 25, 2020

How do you pronounce this — SNOWCHILD ❄️ (@__saysshay) May 25, 2020

The poor child’s gonna need therapy 😩 — 🤷🏻♀️ (@_dissociate) May 25, 2020

kid looks like he’s named after a license plate — phelix (@phielings) May 25, 2020

When this kid goes to the store to buy a little license plate for his bike, he is not going to find his name. — Rufus Wolfkill (@RufusWolfkill) May 25, 2020

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Netizens were confused and came up with memes and jokes after Musk and Grimes announced the unique name they had come up with for their son, who was born on May 4. The CEO of SpaceX had recently explained the meaning and how to pronounce the name.

Responding to a question asked about his son’s name on the podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, Musk said, “First of all, my partner’s the one that mostly came up with the name. I mean it’s just X, the letter X, and the ‘Æ’ is pronounced, ‘Ash,’ and then, A-12 is my contribution.”

He then elaborated that ‘A-12’ stood for “Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd