Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Elon Musk and Grimes say they’ve changed son’s name from “X Æ A-12” to “X Æ A-Xii”

Grimes on Sunday revealed the change on Instagram when a user asked her if they changed their son’s name due to California state laws

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 26, 2020 2:45:39 pm
Elon Musk, Elon musk son name, X Æ A-12, X Æ A-Xii, Grimes, X Æ A-Xii pronunciation, Tesla, SpaceX, trending news, Indian Express news The tweak came in after reports suggested that the couple may face legal issues for the name since the California state laws do not permit names to have special characters in it. (Picture credit: Twitter/Elon Musk)

Due to state law restrictions, billionaire Elon Musk and singer Grimes are said to have changed their son’s name from “X Æ A-12” to “X Æ A-Xii”. Grimes on Sunday revealed the change on Instagram when asked if they had changed their son’s name.

The musician did not elaborate on the reason behind the change. Grimes replied to another comment saying “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

However, netizens say the tweak is likely to have come in name came after several reports suggested that the couple might have had no choice given California state laws do not permit names to have special characters in it.

Take a look at how Twitter reacted to the news:

Netizens were confused and came up with memes and jokes after Musk and Grimes announced the unique name they had come up with for their son, who was born on May 4. The CEO of SpaceX had recently explained the meaning and how to pronounce the name.

Responding to a question asked about his son’s name on the podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, Musk said, “First of all, my partner’s the one that mostly came up with the name. I mean it’s just X, the letter X, and the ‘Æ’ is pronounced, ‘Ash,’ and then, A-12 is my contribution.”

He then elaborated that ‘A-12’ stood for “Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever.”

