Monday, October 04, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

After break-up with Elon Musk, Grimes pranks paparazzi by posing with Communist Manifesto

Grimes reading Marx after breaking up with one of the world's richest persons got the internet talking. She later clarified she is "not a communist although there are some very smart ideas in this book".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 4, 2021 5:34:27 pm
elon musk, grimes, elon musk grimes break up, grimes karl marx book, grimes prank paparazzi, viral news, odd news, entertainment news, indian expressThe singer was spotted in the streets of Los Angeles reading the communist manifesto in hand. (Source: Grimes/ Twitter)

After her break-up with Elon Musk, Canadian singer Grimes has employed a unique way to veer off attention, or rather grab more of it; walking down the streets whilst reading Karl Marx!

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk and Grimes have been one of internet’s favourite power couples and when the pair announced their split, it got everyone talking online. Now, the singer-songwriter has made an public appearance in Los Angeles for the first time after their break-up an opted brown and black warrior outfit.

But more than the outfit, what caught the attention of people was her choice of book — The Communist Manifesto — after being separated from one of world’s richest persons. Grimes, however, would later clarify that it was nothing but a prank on the paparazzi.

“I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this week but then I realized it was opportunity to troll,” the singer admitted along with sharing a headline of a news article.

The singer who shares son, X Æ A-Xii, with the Tesla CEO also revealed that she is still living with Musk. She also clarified she is “not a communist” adding, “although there are some very smart ideas in this book”.

Regardless of her political opinion, she thought her tool to keep away unwanted attention from paparazzi worked. “Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme – suggestions welcome!” she quipped.

Not just paparazzis, her stunt surely caught the attention of netizens. People on the internet couldn’t overlook the book nor her look and it soon triggered plenty of memes and jokes online. Check out how netizens reacted to it here:

Earlier talking to Page Six, Musk too had mentioned that the pair is “semi-separated” after being together for three years, and remains in good terms while co-parenting their one-year-old son.

