After break-up with Elon Musk, Grimes pranks paparazzi by posing with Communist Manifesto

After her break-up with Elon Musk, Canadian singer Grimes has employed a unique way to veer off attention, or rather grab more of it; walking down the streets whilst reading Karl Marx!

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk and Grimes have been one of internet’s favourite power couples and when the pair announced their split, it got everyone talking online. Now, the singer-songwriter has made an public appearance in Los Angeles for the first time after their break-up an opted brown and black warrior outfit.

But more than the outfit, what caught the attention of people was her choice of book — The Communist Manifesto — after being separated from one of world’s richest persons. Grimes, however, would later clarify that it was nothing but a prank on the paparazzi.

“I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this week but then I realized it was opportunity to troll,” the singer admitted along with sharing a headline of a news article.

The singer who shares son, X Æ A-Xii, with the Tesla CEO also revealed that she is still living with Musk. She also clarified she is “not a communist” adding, “although there are some very smart ideas in this book”.

Regardless of her political opinion, she thought her tool to keep away unwanted attention from paparazzi worked. “Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme – suggestions welcome!” she quipped.

Not just paparazzis, her stunt surely caught the attention of netizens. People on the internet couldn’t overlook the book nor her look and it soon triggered plenty of memes and jokes online. Check out how netizens reacted to it here:

On the gritty streets of Los Angeles, @Grimezsz was seen reading the Communist Manifesto by Marx and Engels. Perhaps Comrade Grimes can join us on 21 February 2022 for Red Books Day, summoning the spectre of communism for our times (https://t.co/J1A0eKJDyE). pic.twitter.com/r9VfDsg2rf — Vijay Prashad (@vijayprashad) October 2, 2021

Everybody’s all like “Grimes is reading Karl Marx” but I’m just wondering why she’s dressed like a Ringwraith hunting Frodo across the Trollshaws of Eriador. pic.twitter.com/YiwjCOWXoO — Jared Petty (@pettycommajared) October 3, 2021

I did something bad, maybe I was wrong/

Sometimes people say that I’m a big time bomb

(Karl V. Marx by Grimes) pic.twitter.com/TsGhLJ06X3 — Chandra Steele (@ChanSteele) October 3, 2021

Grimes walking around LA reading Karl Marx pic.twitter.com/NQlebHX3Zc — Carey O’Donnell (@ecareyo) October 2, 2021

Grimes walking around LA reading Marx in an H.R. Giger body suit feels like a whole new type of Divorced Guy™ just dropped pic.twitter.com/Fect0NNmvH — Frederick “House that Hands Out Edibles” Blichert (@FABlichert) October 3, 2021

Grimes is reading Marx because her ex is rich. Most people read Marx because their parents are — jana (@paranoidlikes) October 3, 2021

Grimes spotted reading Karl Marx’ Communist Manifesto after split from Elon Musk. The ruling ideas of each age have ever been the ideas of its ruling class. pic.twitter.com/vz0v8hMzpt — Velina Tchakarova (@vtchakarova) October 3, 2021

BREAKING: After publicly reading Karl Marx, Grimes has renamed her son Karl Musk pic.twitter.com/qq4rqSp7xs — Pericles ‘Scary’ A-BOO-si (@ElectionLegal) October 4, 2021

we need 1 more for the apocalypse pic.twitter.com/5PYAS8UW0E — linette (@wateringaplant) October 3, 2021

Earlier talking to Page Six, Musk too had mentioned that the pair is “semi-separated” after being together for three years, and remains in good terms while co-parenting their one-year-old son.