Elon Musk and Elizabeth Warren get into ugly Twitter spat over tax reform

Elon Musk was named “Person of the Year” by the Times Magazine on Monday. However, not all people agreed with the title. US Senator Elizabeth Warren responded to this news by tweeting, “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.”

In response to this sharp barb, which hinted that billionaires like Musk do not pay their fair share of taxes, did not go well with the Tesla CEO and SpaceX Founder. He shot a series of tweets defending his tax payments. He also accused Warren of “projecting” by sharing an article that questions the validity of Warren’s Native American ancestry.

And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

In one tweet, he referred to Warren as “Senator Karen”. The name “Karen” is generally used as a slang for white women who are entitled and obnoxious.

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Musk has gone after politicians who have advocated for tax reform. Earlier in November this year, he shot at US senator Bernie Sanders after the latter tweeted in favour of higher taxes for the “extremely wealthy”. Musk has earlier sold Tesla shares worth $5 billion following a Twitter poll and had asked Bernie in a tweet, “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word.”