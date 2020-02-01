Follow Us:
Saturday, February 01, 2020
Elon Musk has a new EDM track titled ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ and opinions are divided

The 48-year-old billionaire released his first electronic dance music track titled 'Don't Doubt Ur Vibe' through his official Twitter handle.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 1, 2020 4:21:54 pm
Elon Musk, Elon Musk song, Elon Musk EDM track, Don't Doubt Ur Vibe, Tesla, Trending, Indian Express news. The track which features vocals performed by the Telsa CEO has already been streamed over 36, 000 online.

Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday released an electronic dance music track titled ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’, and while the intention behind the single isn’t known, it has people in splits. While releasing the single on social media, Musk said that he had written and performed the massively autotuned single.

Musk also changed his display name on Twitter to ‘E “D” M’. The song is currently streaming on SoundCloud and has already been played over 36,000 thousand times online. It is available to hear on Spotify.

This isn’t the first time Musk has released a music track. In March 2019, the 48-year-old released ‘RIP Harambe’, a rap track honouring the Cincinnati zoo gorilla who was killed after a child climbed into its pen.

Musk’s new song took his followers by surprise and there were plenty of strong opinions on it. Here are some of the reactions:

The billionaire’s latest musical venture comes after Tesla surpassed Volkswagen to become the world’s second most valuable carmaker.

