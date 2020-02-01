Elon Musk has a new EDM track titled ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ and opinions are divided

The track which features vocals performed by the Telsa CEO has already been streamed over 36, 000 online. The track which features vocals performed by the Telsa CEO has already been streamed over 36, 000 online.

Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday released an electronic dance music track titled ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’, and while the intention behind the single isn’t known, it has people in splits. While releasing the single on social media, Musk said that he had written and performed the massively autotuned single.

Musk also changed his display name on Twitter to ‘E “D” M’. The song is currently streaming on SoundCloud and has already been played over 36,000 thousand times online. It is available to hear on Spotify.

Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

I wrote the lyrics & performed the vocals!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

This isn’t the first time Musk has released a music track. In March 2019, the 48-year-old released ‘RIP Harambe’, a rap track honouring the Cincinnati zoo gorilla who was killed after a child climbed into its pen.

Musk’s new song took his followers by surprise and there were plenty of strong opinions on it. Here are some of the reactions:

Elon “Danm great singer “ Musk — Eva Fox 🦊 (@EvaFoxU) January 31, 2020

Wowza! This is going to sound soooooo good in my #Cybertruck! pic.twitter.com/tlStOEaFvp — Techgnostik 🧢 (@Techgnostik) January 31, 2020

He’s just living life — raw-peh (@loko487) January 31, 2020

I’d stick with rocket ships & cars bro 🙄 — Larry Fine (@LarryFinesGhost) February 1, 2020

If this isn’t declared the official anthem of Planet Mars, I will riot. — Evil Morty (@REALLYEVILMORTY) January 31, 2020

Only thing left for him to do is be Iron Man, lol — Peepafake (@santienrocko) January 31, 2020

Elon is the true musical genius of our time. — Jlipper (@OfficialJlipper) January 31, 2020

Sorry mate, sounds like an 8 year old was left alone with a Casio synthesizer in 1985. Good on you for trying. — This is so unnecessary 🇿🇼🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@annaisnotamused) January 31, 2020

I’ll never doubt my vibe again — Blake (@BlakePositivity) January 31, 2020

The billionaire’s latest musical venture comes after Tesla surpassed Volkswagen to become the world’s second most valuable carmaker.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd