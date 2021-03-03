scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Elon Musk had to be retested for computer aptitude at the age of 17. Here’s why

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, March 3, Maye said that Musk had to take a retest has his examiners had not seen such a high score before. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 3, 2021 4:20:24 pm
Elon Musk, Elon Musk computer aptitude test, Elon Musk computer aptitude retest, Maye Musk Twitter, Elon Musk computer aptitude scorecard, Trending news, Indian express newsMany who came across the tweet lauded the billionaire for his early age excellence

Space X and Tesla chief Elon Musk had to be retested for a computer aptitude at the age of 17 even though he got an ‘A+’ and the reason for this is making rounds of the internet, impressing netizens.

Musk’s mother Maye took to Twitter to share a scorecard of a computer aptitude test that her billionaire son took when he was 17year old, saying that he was asked to take a retest as his examiners had not seen such a high score before.

“If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom,” she wrote, sharing the scorecard.

Take a look here:

The scorecard is dated 1989 from the University of Pretoria in South Africa, which Musk attended when he was 17 years old.

“I have requested ISM (SA) to conduct aptitude tests on Elon Musk regarding computer programming etc. The results were outstanding,” read the document, which showed Musk scoring an ‘A+’ both in both Operating and Programming.

Many who came across the tweet lauded the billionaire for his early age excellence. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

