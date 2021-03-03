Elon Musk had to be retested for computer aptitude at the age of 17. Here’s why

Many who came across the tweet lauded the billionaire for his early age excellence

Space X and Tesla chief Elon Musk had to be retested for a computer aptitude at the age of 17 even though he got an ‘A+’ and the reason for this is making rounds of the internet, impressing netizens.

Musk’s mother Maye took to Twitter to share a scorecard of a computer aptitude test that her billionaire son took when he was 17year old, saying that he was asked to take a retest as his examiners had not seen such a high score before.

“If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom,” she wrote, sharing the scorecard.

Take a look here:

.⁦⁦@elonmusk⁩ I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom pic.twitter.com/7sGxAvLF4r — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) March 3, 2021

The scorecard is dated 1989 from the University of Pretoria in South Africa, which Musk attended when he was 17 years old.

“I have requested ISM (SA) to conduct aptitude tests on Elon Musk regarding computer programming etc. The results were outstanding,” read the document, which showed Musk scoring an ‘A+’ both in both Operating and Programming.

Many who came across the tweet lauded the billionaire for his early age excellence. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Wow, you have so much to be proud of. Elon sure has changed the world for the better. — 🔋I HÆRTTΞ S-L4🔋 (@IheartTesla) March 3, 2021

Your son is super awesome and you’re the lucky mom because you get to be his mother. A beautiful mother in-side out. — Angelnh (@Angi77801459) March 3, 2021

That’s so cool, @mayemusk! Congratulations on raising such an amazing and inspiring son! — Mallory Tompsett #GigaTexas #ThankYouElonMusk (@biogirl09) March 3, 2021

A beautiful story. That is awesome. pic.twitter.com/UjLIh4OWyN — Rágnár Ván Töndérsön (@Slipcatch) March 3, 2021

Elon on seeing this: pic.twitter.com/THcSED4WqJ — Shivam Kumar Gupta ✍️ (@shivamg381) March 3, 2021

Elon is too smart not to be an alien. — Official* Pope of Muskanity 🖌 (@RationalEtienne) March 3, 2021

You called him “Genius Boy” because you knew! ✨ — K10✨ (@Kristennetten) March 3, 2021