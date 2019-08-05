‘Are you okay?’, ask netizens after Elon Musk compares Queen Elizabeth II to ‘Teletubbies’

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has created quite a buzz on social media with his latest tweet featuring Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. The 48-year-old technology entrepreneur, who is known for his witty tweets, left his followers puzzled after he compared the outfits worn by the queen to a popular children’s show Teletubbies.

Musk took to Twitter on Sunday and posted a picture of the four characters — Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa and Po — from the television show along with a tagline that read, “Teletubs”. He then shared another image replacing the characters with pictures of the queen.

With over 27 million followers, Musk’s tweet garnered attention online with many wondering if the entrepreneur was feeling “okay”. However, many also trolled Musk for the hilarious tweet with jokes and memes. “Mid-life crisis or trying to appeal to younger generations?” read one of the many comments on the post.

Which @elonmusk do you like best: online money transfer originator, electric car popularizer, rocket designer & potential Mars colony founder? Me? I vote Meme Lord of Twitter. https://t.co/5IauZX8idi — Jessee42 (@Jessee421) August 4, 2019

Mid-life crisis or trying to appeal to younger generations? https://t.co/wymSsX5CZd — Bobby 🇵🇱🇬🇧 (@bobek_balinek) August 4, 2019

Anybody else get a little bit nostalgic? No? Just me? Okay… https://t.co/vFQvtXMUxv — Fiifi 2.0 🇬🇭 (@_YallWon) August 4, 2019

Your new world order boss, eh Elon? https://t.co/sQIssiGHJP — #DestroyTheAadhaar #BanDigitalElections #DefeatCIA (@Stupidosaur) August 4, 2019

And you created Tesla huh? https://t.co/H0ewAaQpsT — dannielsaam (@dannielsaam) August 4, 2019