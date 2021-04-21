scorecardresearch
Elon Musk clarifies to Twitter user who said he started his company after not getting a job anywhere

The Twitter user claimed that Musk started his own Internet company as he was unable to get a job anywhere. However, the 49-year-old founder of SpaceX, clarified that he did manage to find a job but just not at an Internet company.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 21, 2021 3:58:20 pm
elon musk, elon musk worth, elon musk tweets, Tesla, SpaceX, elon musk trending, twitter reactions, Zip2, elon musk jobs, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the post quickly went viral on social media and prompted many reactions among netizens.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk is among the richest people in the world. However, he too, at one point in his career, faced rejection while applying for jobs.

Interestingly, it was after one such rejection that led to him start his own company — Zip2, a web software company that made him millions.

In a Twitter post, a user @PPathole shared an old picture of Musk while sharing how the businessman once wanted to be a part of Netscape but was unable to do so. “In 1995, Elon Musk wanted to work with an Internet company, he applied to work at Netscape, sent his resume, tried hanging out in their lobby, but he was too shy to talk to anyone.”

While the user claimed that Musk started his own Internet company as he was unable to get a job anywhere, the 49-year-old founder of SpaceX clarified that he did get a job but just not at an Internet company as there weren’t many back in the ’90s.

Since being shared online, the post quickly went viral on social media and prompted many reactions among netizens. “He wasn’t shy; couldn’t stand the idea of working for anybody else ever again,” wrote a user while another tweeted, “A true visionary leader.”

