Elon Musk’s ‘moustache’ triggers meme-fest, he changes Twitter profile photo

Telsa and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk loves memes so much that he even once asked Twitter users to share the dankest memes with him on the platform. Not to forget, Musk himself has often become a subject of some of the most popular memes of the year. Recently, taking his love a little further, he even changed his profile picture on the social media site to a meme of himself! Yes, he changed it to a photo of him showing a hand-drawn moustache which left people amused. Like always, this too turned into another meme fest and led to a photoshop battle online, which ended with the entrepreneur changing his display picture to a ‘normal’ photo.

Musk, who recently shared Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani’s song Deewani Mastani, leaving Indians going crazy, marked the New Year with a quirky photo of a line drawn over his lips, projecting a moustache.

Soon, the ever-vigilant Twitterati started trolling him and shared photoshopped pictures of the billionaire giving him whacky makeover. From Monopoly Man to Albert Einstien, there is hardly any person with a moustache that did not get a Musk treatment. Check out some of the quirky ones here:

That’s Eloníto del Musko, he likes to drink Teslaquila a lot! pic.twitter.com/mhwmv8CRTf — Monika Wojdas® (@MoWo91) January 7, 2019

Let me fix that for you pic.twitter.com/QzZxBmiAqc — Jason (@TankedBeast) January 7, 2019

He need the hat pic.twitter.com/OkpL104wRh — OkeyNaam (@OkeyNaam) January 7, 2019

This seems better. Sometimes better to be kid’s hero. pic.twitter.com/y9iBj8B3bh — M.Çağrı Eryiğit® (@mcagrieryigit) January 7, 2019

I moustache you a question… What do you think about cat beards? 😸 pic.twitter.com/ZEjaqtbAfZ — Renata Konkoly (@RenataKonkoly) January 7, 2019

Btw in Hungarian, we use the same word (“bajusz”) for moustaches and cats’ whiskers. pic.twitter.com/n4HmCR23Sy — Renata Konkoly (@RenataKonkoly) January 7, 2019