Elon Musk’s ‘moustache’ triggers meme-fest, he changes Twitter profile photo

The ever-vigilant Twitterati joined their forces to troll him and shared photoshopped pictures of the billionaire giving him whacky makeover -- from Monopoly Man to Albert Einstien, Musk's new photo started a meme-fest online.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Telsa and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk loves memes so much that he even once asked Twitter users to share the dankest memes with him on the platform. Not to forget, Musk himself has often become a subject of some of the most popular memes of the year. Recently, taking his love a little further, he even changed his profile picture on the social media site to a meme of himself! Yes, he changed it to a photo of him showing a hand-drawn moustache which left people amused. Like always, this too turned into another meme fest and led to a photoshop battle online, which ended with the entrepreneur changing his display picture to a ‘normal’ photo.

Musk, who recently shared Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani’s song Deewani Mastani, leaving Indians going crazy, marked the New Year with a quirky photo of a line drawn over his lips, projecting a moustache.

Soon, the ever-vigilant Twitterati started trolling him and shared photoshopped pictures of the billionaire giving him whacky makeover. From Monopoly Man to Albert Einstien, there is hardly any person with a moustache that did not get a Musk treatment. Check out some of the quirky ones here:

