Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Elon Musk changes Twitter name to Mr. Tweet and this might be the reason

The reason behind Musk’s change of name is an inside joke as a lawyer representing investors of Tesla during a hearing had referred to him as such.

Elon Musk changes Twitter name to Mr. Tweet and this might be the reasonElon Musk changed his Twitter name Thursday to Mr. Tweet and joked that the site won’t let him change it back.
Elon Musk changes Twitter name to Mr. Tweet and this might be the reason
SpaceX and Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is known for his eccentric posts on Twitter, the microblogging website he took over last year. Showing his self-deprecating humour, Musk changed his Twitter name Thursday to Mr. Tweet and joked that the site won’t let him change it back.

“Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back,” Musk wrote along with a laughing emoji.

The reason behind Musk’s change of name is an inside joke as a lawyer representing investors of Tesla during a hearing had referred to him as such. Patrick McGee, San Francisco correspondent for Financial Times, in a reply to Musk’s tweet elaborated the reason behind the name change.

“For anyone not in on the joke, the lawyer for the investors suing Elon accidentally called him “Mr. Tweet” while grilling him this week,” he posted. “I’m sorry there’s no recording of this — it was prohibited — but basically Musk replied “Mr. Tweet?” The whole courtroom laughed. And then Musk said: “actually pretty accurate,”” he added.

“So now i can change my name to Elon Musk?” a user asked. Another user joked, “elon musk to elon musk: your feed back is appreciated. now pay $8.” “Might change my name when I turn 20, hopefully I won’t have this problem,” joked another netizen with the username Miss Teen Crypto. “Well shit, I was just about to change my name to Pudding Pants… I guess I’ll refrain until I know I can change it back,” wrote another.

According to McGee, Nicholas Porritt, the lawyer representing investors suing Musk over Tesla’s share price, accidentally referred to him as ‘Mr. Tweet’ in the courtroom on Monday.

A group of shareholders have accused Musk of manipulating the stock price of Tesla when he tweeted in 2018 that he was considering taking the company private at $420 per share.

After Musk’s takeover of Twitter, there has been a seismic shift in its policies and verification process. In 2022, American rapper Doja Cat changed her display name to “Christmas” and she begged Musk to help change it back.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 14:17 IST
