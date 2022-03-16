Elon Musk changes name on Twitter after Chechen Republic head mocks him

Elon Musk has changed his Twitter name to Elona Musk after Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, took a dig at the Tesla and SpaceX CEO as he openly challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin for a “single combat” over Ukraine.

The billionaire shared the screenshot of a Telegram post by Kadyrov, accused of serious human rights violations in the heavily controlled Caucasus republic by international NGOs. The Kremlin ally advised Musk not to compare himself with Putin.

Telegram post by Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Chechen Republic! pic.twitter.com/UyByR9kywq — Elona Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2022

“Are you in the red corner of the boxing ring, a businessman and Twitter user; and Putin, in blue, a world politician and strategist, who inspires awe in the West and in the US? Vladimir Vladimirovich will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent,” Kadyrov mocked Musk. Vladimirovich is the middle name of Putin.

He also referred to Musk as “gentle (effeminate) Elona” and proposed training at Chechen Republic centres so that he can compete with Putin. He also suggested Musk undergo firearms training at the Russian Special Forces University. Akhmat Fight Club for training to fight, Grozny Chechen State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company to learn how to monitor and update social network accounts were suggested.

“You will return from the Chechen Republic a completely different person Elona, that is Elon,” reads the post.

Musk responded saying, “Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed. Elona”.

Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed. Elona — Elona Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2022

Memes and funny reactions flooded the comments section after their Twitter conversation. “Change your Twitter profile name to Elona for a few days,” commented a user. Netizens were surprised to see Musk, who has 78 million followers, changing his Twitter name to Elona Musk.

See reactions:

On Monday, Musk wrote, “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat Stakes are Ukraine.” He wrote in the comment section in Russian, “Do you agree to this fight?” and tagged the Russian president’s Twitter handle.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, Musk has extended support to the war-torn country. He responded to Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov’s demand for activating Starlink services in the war-hit country. He also spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed providing more Starlink services.

As the Russian invasion entered the 20th day, Ukrainian cities, including capital Kyiv, were reduced to rubble amid talks on the diplomatic front.