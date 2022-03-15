Elon Musk challenges Putin, says ‘stakes are Ukraine’. See reactions on Twitter

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tesla CEO Elon Musk openly challenged Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. The SpaceX CEO wrote on Twitter, “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat Stakes are Ukraine.” Tagging Putin on the Twitter handle, he wrote in the comment section in Russian, “Do you agree to this fight?”

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Russian space agency chief Dimitry Rogozin responded to his tweet. “You, little devil, are still young. Compete with me weakling; it would only be a waste of time,” Rogozin said in a translated tweet. On his part, Musk responded with a meme and wrote, “I see you are a tough negotiator! Ok, you can have 10% more pay per view money.”

I see you are a tough negotiator! Ok, you can have 10% more pay per view money. pic.twitter.com/Nrbkz9IsTP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2022

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov responded saying, “We can send him to Jupiter, just in case.”

We can send him to Jupiter, just in case: https://t.co/0NShQYIuGM — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 14, 2022

Reactions poured after the billionaire’s tweet on Monday. A user wrote, “The fight would be over in 10 seconds. It would just depend on how much damage Elon would want to do how fast. Nothing else. Elon is also 19 years younger.” Musk responded saying, “Pretty much.”

Pretty much — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Another user was left bewildered by the post and wrote, “Did you think this through? Or Am I missing something?”

I am absolutely serious — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

reactions:

Sometimes you can’t turn the other cheek anymore! Be it sword fight or boxing match Joe Rogan must be the commentator. ⚔️🥊 pic.twitter.com/lYxE5Tz9Tr — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) March 14, 2022

Someone challenged him before and it didn’t go really well 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/WDz6c6R9dM — V3rison4_0 (@V3rsion4_0) March 15, 2022

Salute to his help to Ukraine 🇺🇦.

He doesn’t drink, but it seems to be too strong enough pic.twitter.com/VezzzvrPTS — Deepak Sharma (@DeepakS85712413) March 15, 2022

Musk has extended support to the war-ravaged country since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, urged Musk to activate Starlink services in the country on February 26. After around 10 hours, Musk replied saying, “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.” As per Reuters, he also spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who asked for more Starlink services.

Shelling continues to wreak havoc in Ukraine while diplomatic talks between the two countries are ongoing. The fourth round of discussion between higher-level officials from the two countries was held on Monday via video conference and will continue on Tuesday, as per the Associated Press report.