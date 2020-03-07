Follow Us:
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Elon Musk calls coronavirus panic ‘dumb’, draws netizens ire

Many people on the internet were irked by his tweet and slammed him highlighting that there are still many people who are not taking preventive measures seriously.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 7, 2020 8:22:46 pm
coronavirus, covid 19, elon musk, elon musk coronavirus, coronavirus tesla stocks, coronavirus tech company, viral news, indian express Elon Musk’s tweet went viral and triggered a serious debate online, with a few agreeing with him, while many slammed him for his remarks.

With the number of coronavirus cases rising around the world, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called the panic surrounding the infection ‘dumb’. His tweet soon went viral and went on to garner over a million likes, triggering a serious debate online.

“The coronavirus panic is dumb,” Musk tweeted as US equity markets ended another week in turmoil fearing the impact of the virus on economic activity. While most entrepreneurs and CEO in Silicon Valley are asking or allowing their employees to work from home to curtail its spread, no such facility or measure has been announced by any of Musk’s companies.

Tesla’s stocks too have been hit hard according to MArke Watch, “The COVID-19 outbreak in China has been called ‘a clear headwind’ for Tesla, which has pinned a lot of its expansion plans on the Chinese market and the performance of its Shanghai factory.”

Many people on the internet were irked by his tweet and slammed him highlighting that there are still many people who are not taking preventive measures seriously and hence the infection continues to spread. Few dubbed him ‘insensitive’ as the virus has killed over 3000 people already and some trolled him with sarcastic memes.

However, few sided with him and defended him saying he only tried to reduce the panic and not the outbreak in general. (Explained: Some say the coronavirus risk is exaggerated, the ‘normal’ flu is just as bad. Here’s some perspective)

Musk’s statement came on a day when the number of people infected with coronavirus nearly touched 100,000 across the world on Friday, with six countries reporting their first cases. However, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged all to fight the epidemic with “facts not fear” and with “reason not rumours”.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too assured citizens there was “no need to panic” and that ministries were working together to contain the infection. “Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection,” PM Modi tweeted and released a 24×7 helpline number and email id to report any suspected cases and to seek further help.

