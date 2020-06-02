scorecardresearch
Elon Musk announces break from Twitter, netizens respond with hilarious memes

"You’re not allowed to leave and go to mars while we’re all stuck here with riots, virus panic, murder hornets and Ebola. At least take some of us with you," replied a user to Musk's tweet. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 2, 2020 1:55:26 pm
elon musk, elon musk tweets, elon musk quits twitter, elon musk baby name, elon musk wife, From the historical SpaceX launch, welcoming a baby with his girlfriend to qualifying for a payout of around 800 million, the year 2020 has been quite frenzied for Musk.

Following the successful launch of Demo-2 mission, Tesla automaker and SpaceX founder Elon Musk took to Twitter to inform his followers that he was taking a break from the micro-blogging website. “Off Twitter for a while,” Musk tweeted.

With a following of over 35 million, it did not take long for his fans to flood the post with several reactions. While many were curious about the reason behind Musk taking a break, others were quick to come up with hilarious memes and jokes.

From the historical SpaceX launch, welcoming a baby with his girlfriend to qualifying for a payout of around 800 million, the year 2020 has been quite frenzied for Musk. However, by giving no explanation for his self encforced social media silence, Musk gave netizens an opportunity to make wild guesses.

