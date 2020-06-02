Elon Musk announces break from Twitter, netizens respond with hilarious memes

Following the successful launch of Demo-2 mission, Tesla automaker and SpaceX founder Elon Musk took to Twitter to inform his followers that he was taking a break from the micro-blogging website. “Off Twitter for a while,” Musk tweeted.
With a following of over 35 million, it did not take long for his fans to flood the post with several reactions. While many were curious about the reason behind Musk taking a break, others were quick to come up with hilarious memes and jokes.
“You’re not allowed to leave and go to mars while we’re all stuck here with riots, virus panic, murder hornets and Ebola. At least take some of us with you,” replied a user to Musk’s tweet.
Off Twitter for a while
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2020
From the historical SpaceX launch, welcoming a baby with his girlfriend to qualifying for a payout of around 800 million, the year 2020 has been quite frenzied for Musk. However, by giving no explanation for his self encforced social media silence, Musk gave netizens an opportunity to make wild guesses.
How much for a ticket in getting of this planet too? https://t.co/T0enduyOEN
— Chunti🧬 (@MannyRubio3) June 2, 2020
Mars pe network nahi hai? https://t.co/ndv4cxF90U
— Tabrez (@its_tabrez__) June 2, 2020
Where is he going ?
System upgrade 🤔😂
If anyone could help me with Musk id appreciate it … Good or Evil ? https://t.co/rcWZ5uUX9I
— Katie (@Katie78483813) June 2, 2020
That noise you hear is Tesla’s lawyers breathing a huge sigh of relief! https://t.co/j9XIk5O2TX
— Michael Brown (@MrMBrown) June 2, 2020
You’re not allowed to leave and go to mars while we’re all stuck here with riots, virus panic, murder hornets and Ebola. At least take some of us with you. 😂
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2020
On to new planet 🤔 https://t.co/b2WFZXKVU2
— Imperfect Human Being🇮🇳 (@abstruse_b) June 2, 2020
For how long 4hr? 8 hr? 12hr? https://t.co/TzGDPbA0En
— 🙂🙃🙂🙃 (@Apna_favorite) June 2, 2020
Ironman loading… https://t.co/DyyFoQ3UsL
— Thabo Andrew Rametsi (@ThaboRametsi) June 2, 2020
