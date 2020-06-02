Elon Musk announces break from Twitter, netizens respond with hilarious memes

From the historical SpaceX launch, From the historical SpaceX launch, welcoming a baby with his girlfriend to qualifying for a payout of around 800 million, the year 2020 has been quite frenzied for Musk.

Following the successful launch of Demo-2 mission, Tesla automaker and SpaceX founder Elon Musk took to Twitter to inform his followers that he was taking a break from the micro-blogging website. “Off Twitter for a while,” Musk tweeted.

With a following of over 35 million, it did not take long for his fans to flood the post with several reactions. While many were curious about the reason behind Musk taking a break, others were quick to come up with hilarious memes and jokes.

“You’re not allowed to leave and go to mars while we’re all stuck here with riots, virus panic, murder hornets and Ebola. At least take some of us with you,” replied a user to Musk’s tweet.

Off Twitter for a while — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2020

From the historical SpaceX launch, welcoming a baby with his girlfriend to qualifying for a payout of around 800 million, the year 2020 has been quite frenzied for Musk. However, by giving no explanation for his self encforced social media silence, Musk gave netizens an opportunity to make wild guesses.

How much for a ticket in getting of this planet too? https://t.co/T0enduyOEN — Chunti🧬 (@MannyRubio3) June 2, 2020

Mars pe network nahi hai? https://t.co/ndv4cxF90U — Tabrez (@its_tabrez__) June 2, 2020

Where is he going ?

System upgrade 🤔😂

If anyone could help me with Musk id appreciate it … Good or Evil ? https://t.co/rcWZ5uUX9I — Katie (@Katie78483813) June 2, 2020

That noise you hear is Tesla’s lawyers breathing a huge sigh of relief! https://t.co/j9XIk5O2TX — Michael Brown (@MrMBrown) June 2, 2020

You’re not allowed to leave and go to mars while we’re all stuck here with riots, virus panic, murder hornets and Ebola. At least take some of us with you. 😂 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2020

On to new planet 🤔 https://t.co/b2WFZXKVU2 — Imperfect Human Being🇮🇳 (@abstruse_b) June 2, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd