Elon Musk booed at comedian Dave Chappelle’s show

Elon Musk evokes polarised responses, with fans and detractors talking about his latest antics in equal measure. Over the weekend, the world’s richest man encountered a crowd comprising critics and was mercilessly booed during a comedy show by Dave Chappelle.

Chappelle had invited the Twitter CEO for a special Punchline Comedy Club event Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, where the social media platform’s headquarters is based. However, just as Musk stepped on the stage the crowd started booing at him.

The cold reception received by Musk prompted Chappelle to defuse the situation. Responding to the jeering, Chappelle said, “It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience.” He added, “All these people that are booing, I’m just pointing out the obvious, they have terrible seats in the stadium.”

However, this only backfired and people continued booing.

Another video of Sunday’s event shows Musk saying “I’m rich, b***h”, in imitation of Chappelle’s famous Rick James impression, but this again did not elicit any laughs.

Musk seemed to have reacted to the reception he got at the event in a tweet, which he deleted later.

Elon Musk confirms he was booed last night, says it was a first for him, blames it on “unhinged leftists”. Maybe it was just actually the real world that exists outside his fanboy bubble. pic.twitter.com/zLjCouqQAy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 12, 2022

Was at the Dave Chapelle show at SF tonight and who comes on but Elon Musk! A good 80% of the stadium boos. 18k people. and he withers. Like absolutely turns into a corncob. “What should I say??” He says Dave tries to salvage the situation but to no avail — james yu (@jamesjyu) December 12, 2022

The person who posted video of Elon Musk being booed on stage has had their account deleted. A new standard for thin skin! pic.twitter.com/WL2WMxMD1n — Elle Hunt (@elle_hunt) December 12, 2022

elon musk left the comfort of his echo chamber and got booed so bad they wouldn’t even let him speak, hilarious — I have a new song out too (@DijahSB) December 12, 2022

I realize it doesn’t fix anything, but Elon Musk getting booed by a massive SF crowd and just standing there is a very nice holiday present and I appreciate it. — Courtney Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) December 12, 2022

Elon Musk got booed for almost 10 minutes straight at a Dave Chappelle show. Your take away shouldn’t be the boos but Chappelle insulting the crowd and calling them poor for booing his friend. Advertisement Your favorite comedian is cool with white supremacy when it’s a friend of his.🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/D0euCRmWko — The Foncé Is Fully Vaxxed n’ Boosted😷 💉 (@ChocnessMonsta) December 12, 2022

Talking about the crowd’s jeering at Musk, a Twitter user wrote, “I realize it doesn’t fix anything, but Elon Musk getting booed by a massive SF crowd and just standing there is a very nice holiday present and I appreciate it.”.

People also criticised Chappelle’s response to the crowd and deemed it insensitive. Echoing this view a Twitter user wrote, “Elon Musk got booed for almost 10 minutes straight at a Dave Chappelle show. Your take away shouldn’t be the boos but Chappelle insulting the crowd and calling them poor for booing his friend.Your favorite comedian is cool with white supremacy when it’s a friend of his.”