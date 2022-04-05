scorecardresearch
Elon Musk asks if Twitter needs an edit feature, netizens weigh in

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors, said Monday that he has acquired a 9.2 per cent passive stake in Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 5, 2022 2:46:40 pm
Elon Musk twitter edit feature, Edit feature poll conducted by elon musk, Elon Musk twitter, Twitter’s edit button, Indian ExpressIt will be interesting to see if Twitter makes any changes with regards to its the much debated “edit” feature.

When Elon Musk is not busy building supercars and sending rockets to space, he creates much engagement through his tweets.

The billionaire similarly roused the internet Monday after he held a poll on Twitter asking if people want the microblogging site to have an edit button.

ALSO READ |Elon Musk changes name on Twitter after Chechen Republic head mocks him

Interestingly, the poll came soon after Musk acquired a 9.2 per cent passive stake, worth nearly $3 billion, in Twitter.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal responded to the tweet with exactly what Musk said after asking people to vote yes or no to the question of whether Twitter adheres to principles of free speech. “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully,” was Agrawal’s cheeky response.

The question of introducing an edit feature on Twitter is a highly contested one, with strong arguments both for and against it. On April 1, Twitter had jokingly tweeted, “We are working on an edit button”.

Musk’s latest poll about the edit button has reignited this debate. Author Liz Wheeler, wrote, “Here’s my argument against an edit button: What if a tweet goes viral, lots of retweets & millions of impressions, & then the author completely changes the meaning? Not just a grammatical fix, but a TOTAL ideological change? Or shameless self-promote?”.

The real question is why the hell wasn’t this a feature from the start https://t.co/49SsF20myT

— Etherium Apex (@EtheriumApex) April 5, 2022

“The real question is why the hell wasn’t this a feature from the start,” another person remarked in favour of the editing option. Many suggested that the edit option should come with a feature that shows when and how many times the tweet has been edited.

It will be interesting to see if Twitter actually makes any changes with regards to its much-debated “edit” feature.

