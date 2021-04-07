‘Elon Musk, are you an alien?’: SpaceX CEO’s reply leaves people in frenzy

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is known for his love for dank memes and conversations involving outer space. However, it’s not just restricted to space explorations and astronomical researches, he left netizens in a frenzy as he accepted that he is an alien!

While it may have been another instance of him having some fun and goofing around on Twitter, his affirmative reply to Twitter user is now going viral. The tweet has even left people divided online with some jokingly furnishing proofs and commenting he launched SpaceX “just to return to his home planet”.

It all started when recently, the SpaceX CEO tweeted: “The Earth is not flat, it’s a hollow globe & Donkey King lives there!”

The Earth is not flat, it’s a hollow globe & Donkey King lives there! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2021

When one fan replied to the tweet asking if he was an alien, in a cryptic message, the entrepreneur just replied: “Obv”, meaning obviously, leaving all in an uproar, including the person who asked it.

Obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2021

However, this is not the first time he replied this way to such queries. Earlier in February, 2021, he responded to a tweet of follower saying: “I’m an alien”.

The tweet came in reply when a fan wondered how Musk manages so many billion-dollar companies with such flair and ease. When the fan called upon him, the ‘dark lord’ looking for answers, he admitted he is not from this planet.

Elon musk may end up running 4+ 500 billion companies simultaneously at a relatively young age. What I want to really understand: how does he do it? How does he manage context switching? How does he design his Org? So many questions. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) February 11, 2021

I’m an alien — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2021

People on social media were amused by his reply, and many reacted with memes and jokes.

He is from Dogetron. — Alok Thapliyal (@AlokThapliyal13) April 7, 2021

What planet are you from, @elonmusk? Mars? Or are you from a star like Alpha Centauri? — Mallory Tompsett #GigaTexas #ThankYouElonMusk (@biogirl09) April 6, 2021

Duh who didn’t know this????? Why do you think he started SpaceX?? To explore space. No. To get back to his home planet!🙄 https://t.co/94FecpDpwC — Matrickz (@Matrickzzz) April 6, 2021

He was born 69 days after 4/20. Either he’s an alien or a time traveler. Or both, wouldn’t surprise me tbh. https://t.co/SOD2JkNBW0 — Kosmo 🦆 (@Kosmo_234) April 5, 2021