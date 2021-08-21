scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Elon Musk announces humanoid ‘Tesla Bot’, netizens react with memes

Speaking at Tesla's AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot is designed for dangerous, repetitive, or boring work that people don't like to do

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi
Updated: August 21, 2021 6:48:18 pm
tesla bot, elon musk, tesla humanoid robots, tesla bot memes, musk tesla bot memes, tech news, viral news, indian expressFrom going to the market to killing insects, netizens have started imagining hilarious situation in which they might find Telsa Bot.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that his the electric automobile company is taking the next step in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is all set to launch a humanoid robot prototype, probably by next year. As images of the upcoming robot was unveiled, it took social media by storm and reminded people about dystopian movies where cyborgs took over.

Titled “Tesla Bot” it has been designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people don’t like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot would have “profound implications for the economy” and address labour shortage. He also stressed on the importance of making the new addition to his Tesla family, which he says is not “super-expensive.”

The humanoid model, which would be five feet eight inches tall, would be able to handle a variety of jobs from lifting heavy objects to mundane household chores. And netizens couldn’t pass off the opportunity to poke some fun and share all Terminator jokes!

Things also took a hilarious turn at the event as Musk decided to introduce an actor in a bodysuit, resembling the bot, who flaunted some killer dancing moves!

Social media is abuzz with jokes and memes online, with netizens sharing their favourite ‘I, Robot’ joke to imagine what it would be like to spend time with the humanoid robot. From going to the market to killing insects, netizens have started imagining hilarious situations in which they might find the Telsa Bot.

 

Tesla also unveiled chips it designed in-house for its high-speed computer, Dojo, to help develop its automated driving system. Musk said Dojo would be operational next year.

[With inputs from Reuters]

