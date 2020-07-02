scorecardresearch
Elon Musk, Kanye West pose for photo ‘wearing orange’, end up inspiring meme-fest

It started when Kanye West tweeted a photo of him and Elon Musk posing in what appeared to be sneakers made by his firm Yeezy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2020 7:32:38 pm
elon musk, kanye west, elon musk kanye grimes photos, elon musk kayne face swap photo, elon musk kayne west orange photos, elon musk kayne memes, viral news, indian express Most were intrigued to what why exactly they met and if something big was coming their way. (Kanye West/ Twitter)

Kanye West and Elon Musk are no strangers to social media fame but the singer-fashion designer got everyone talking online, and inspired a meme, after he tweeted a photo with the Tesla CEO.

It started when West tweeted a photo of him and Musk posing in what appeared to be sneakers made by his firm Yeezy. However, West said they were both wearing orange. While the rapper was wearing a bright tangerine jacket, the Tesla CEO was seen wearing a black T-shirt with a small orange embossed on it.

“When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange,” he said.

The tweet sparked concerns over celebrities not seeming to care much about social distancing or wearing masks, but still got over 7.5 lakh likes

Some were more keen on the third person in the photo — Musk’s partner Grimes, whose reflection was visible in a glass behind them. Others wondered if the metallic figure in the background was a robot sculpture by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama.

Many also wondered if this was a casual get-together or a precursor to an upcoming collaboration.

Then West tweeted an updated version of the picture in which he swapped their faces, inspiring more memes.

Here’s how people reacted to the face-swap photo:

West and Musk have been friends for a few years now. In 2015, Musk wrote about West for Time Magazine’s TIME 100 issue about the 100 most influential people.

In 2018, Musk also made headlines for saying that that West is the person who inspires him the most. In the past, West has publicly thanked Musk for making the Tesla he drives.

