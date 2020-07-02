Elon Musk, Kanye West pose for photo ‘wearing orange’, end up inspiring meme-fest

Most were intrigued to what why exactly they met and if something big was coming their way. (Kanye West/ Twitter) Most were intrigued to what why exactly they met and if something big was coming their way. (Kanye West/ Twitter)

Kanye West and Elon Musk are no strangers to social media fame but the singer-fashion designer got everyone talking online, and inspired a meme, after he tweeted a photo with the Tesla CEO.

It started when West tweeted a photo of him and Musk posing in what appeared to be sneakers made by his firm Yeezy. However, West said they were both wearing orange. While the rapper was wearing a bright tangerine jacket, the Tesla CEO was seen wearing a black T-shirt with a small orange embossed on it.

“When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange,” he said.

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020

The tweet sparked concerns over celebrities not seeming to care much about social distancing or wearing masks, but still got over 7.5 lakh likes

Some were more keen on the third person in the photo — Musk’s partner Grimes, whose reflection was visible in a glass behind them. Others wondered if the metallic figure in the background was a robot sculpture by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama.

Many also wondered if this was a casual get-together or a precursor to an upcoming collaboration.

ew what are these two random men doing in grimes’s mirror selfie pic.twitter.com/WV9dw08dOs — 𝐣𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐞 (@tlicbarbz) July 1, 2020

is that… is that a full scale sorayama statue? pic.twitter.com/PsqqpPnu7i — DΞΔTH!NK Invictus (@deathink) July 1, 2020

Tesla x Adidas merger. Solar powered Yeezys@elonmusk — Michael James Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) July 2, 2020

Then West tweeted an updated version of the picture in which he swapped their faces, inspiring more memes.

Here’s how people reacted to the face-swap photo:

If this picture doesn’t end racism then I don’t know what will. https://t.co/Sf9UDexCKQ — Cr✪wd “Failed Scientist” Demon (@CrowdDemon) July 2, 2020

Teezy and Yesla — dani capelli (@danicapelli) July 1, 2020

Kanye memeing on Twitter this what i love to see — WhosBreezy (@WhosBreezyUK) July 1, 2020

Elon Musk with black hands is something I didn’t think I’d ever see. 2020 crazy. — DJ PICKLE JUICE (@DJPickleJ) July 1, 2020

When you go to your boys house and you’re both oranges pic.twitter.com/JCdDJwlHQh — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) July 1, 2020

Sleek and stylish 😎 pic.twitter.com/pamGYjs0IR — People but with small head (@butsmallhead) July 1, 2020

West and Musk have been friends for a few years now. In 2015, Musk wrote about West for Time Magazine’s TIME 100 issue about the 100 most influential people.

In 2018, Musk also made headlines for saying that that West is the person who inspires him the most. In the past, West has publicly thanked Musk for making the Tesla he drives.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd