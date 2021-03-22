Throwback picture of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos’s meeting goes viral

March 22, 2021 12:28:24 pm
A throwback picture of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s rare meeting has gone viral, creating a buzz online.
The 2004 picture was initially posted by Twitter user Trung Phan, who also shared the story behind the image. Phan‘s Twitter thread talks about the duo’s different approach to space exploration and the feud that followed.
“One of their few in-person interactions. The conversation they had perfectly captures the different approaches they’ve taken to space exploration,” Phan wrote while sharing the picture.
1/ In 2004, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos met for a meal to discuss space.
It was one of their few in-person interactions.
The conversation they had perfectly captures the different approaches they’ve taken to space exploration.
Here’s the story 🧵 pic.twitter.com/g8hAsEj3d4
— Trung Phan 🇨🇦 (@TrungTPhan) March 1, 2021
Though Bezos is yet to respond to the picture, Musk responded, saying he couldn’t believe the photo was taken 17 years ago.
Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2021
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Guy in the back has no idea he’s got 2 absolutely legends sitting next to him
— Tommy Pickles (@PicklezTommy) March 21, 2021
Why Jeff Bezos looks older this picture than today and @elonmusk looks so young
— Dnzblk (@dnzblk) March 22, 2021
Wish they’d just work together. Would get where they both want to go so much quicker.
— Joe Tonkin (@tigertonkin) March 1, 2021
When Lex Luthor was a good guy.
When Tony Stark was more humble.
— Marco (@MarcoField) March 2, 2021
This is photo is before they added the bionics that makes them look like giants i guess 😂
— Richard Banh (@gweou) March 2, 2021
Great read! Thanks Trung.
— InvestifEye (@InvestifEye) March 2, 2021
This is the content I am here for!!
— Odysseus360 (@Odysseus_360) March 1, 2021
Was amazing thread to read. Thank you Trung 😊
— Ritu Agarawal (@ritu_agarawal) March 21, 2021
The yellow flower between them speaks very loudly!!! Hugs!! 🌈🕳🕳🌹
— Jenny is Space… Homefueled Eyes Shining (@Jenny78101976) March 21, 2021
Back in January, Musk surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man.
