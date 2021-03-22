scorecardresearch
Monday, March 22, 2021
Throwback picture of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos’s meeting goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 22, 2021 12:28:24 pm
A throwback picture of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s rare meeting has gone viral, creating a buzz online.

The 2004 picture was initially posted by Twitter user Trung Phan, who also shared the story behind the image. Phan‘s Twitter thread talks about the duo’s different approach to space exploration and the feud that followed.

“One of their few in-person interactions. The conversation they had perfectly captures the different approaches they’ve taken to space exploration,” Phan wrote while sharing the picture.

Though Bezos is yet to respond to the picture, Musk responded, saying he couldn’t believe the photo was taken 17 years ago.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Back in January, Musk surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man.

