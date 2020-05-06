Elon Musk and Grimes name son ‘X Æ A-12’, baffled netizens flood social media with memes

People were confused how to pronounce the baby’s name. (Source: Elon Musk/ Twitter) People were confused how to pronounce the baby’s name. (Source: Elon Musk/ Twitter)

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes welcomed their first child together Tuesday, and the tech billionaire shared a photo of the newborn — a baby boy — with the world. But the choice of name for the child, as declared by Musk, has baffled people and they’ve been coming up with memes and explanations on social media.

When people started asking about the child’s name, Musk informed his 33.7 million on Twitter that his name would be ‘X Æ A-12’. He later returned on Twitter to say the baby had been born and both mother and child are “all good.”

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

He also shared picture of the newborn when followers requested a picture.

Most people were baffled by the choice of name and others wondered how it is prononouced. Soon memes and jokes took social media by storm.

the nurse when grimes and elon said to put “X Æ A-12” on the birth certificate pic.twitter.com/12lX6kWd3L — ♏︎ (@vxxxdhxxx) May 6, 2020

Teacher: “How do you pronounce your name? X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/fGH4fcNK7k — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 6, 2020

Omg I figured out how to pronounce X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/ppfE0x8Nfh — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) May 5, 2020

This is how Elon Musk came up his son’s name – “X Æ A-12” pic.twitter.com/BVV7R2AIyF — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 6, 2020

When X Æ A-12 heard his name first time . pic.twitter.com/FuexWBPeot — तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) May 6, 2020

the substitute when he asks elon and grimes’ kid for her name and she says “sasha archangel” while pointing at X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/hixTkdUm19 — mitch 🏳️‍🌈 (@micheIIej) May 6, 2020

Grimes: Son! It’s time to wake up X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/Dvo1nNLm4A — Juan Delgado Jr (@Juan_Billion) May 6, 2020

elon and grimes: X Æ A-12! come downstairs its time for dinner! X Æ A-12’s dinner: pic.twitter.com/yLg6E7LKGd — DitzyFlama (@DitzyFlama) May 6, 2020

Elon Musk: You’re grounded. Go to your sleep chamber. X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/mAjTKqKHF3 — all good (@poop420guy69) May 6, 2020

Elon: check the email I sent you email security: are you a robot? X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/8RznFr0WZ2 — the finesse kid 🇧🇲 (@ameentheking) May 6, 2020

Soon after, popstar and mother of the child, Grimes, stepped in to clear things up and explained the name’s meaning.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

However, the explanation didn’t clear things and most people weren’t sure if Grimes explanation was part of an elaborate joke.

