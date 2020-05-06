Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 06, 2020
COVID19

Elon Musk and Grimes name son ‘X Æ A-12’, baffled netizens flood social media with memes

While Elon Musk's tweet about the baby's name was met with memes and jokes, people were only left more confused after the musician Grimes explained how the name was chosen.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 6, 2020 1:56:20 pm
elon musk, elon musk baby, elon musk baby name, X Æ A-12, X Æ A-12 memes, elon musk grimes, elon musk grimes baby name, viral news, indian express People were confused how to pronounce the baby’s name. (Source: Elon Musk/ Twitter)

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes welcomed their first child together Tuesday, and the tech billionaire shared a photo of the newborn — a baby boy — with the world. But the choice of name for the child, as declared by Musk, has baffled people and they’ve been coming up with memes and explanations on social media.

When people started asking about the child’s name, Musk informed his 33.7 million on Twitter that his name would be ‘X Æ A-12’. He later returned on Twitter to say the baby had been born and both mother and child are “all good.”

He also shared picture of the newborn when followers requested a picture.

Most people were baffled by the choice of name and others wondered how it is prononouced. Soon memes and jokes took social media by storm.

Soon after, popstar and mother of the child, Grimes, stepped in to clear things up and explained the name’s meaning.

However, the explanation didn’t clear things and most people weren’t sure if Grimes explanation was part of an elaborate joke.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement