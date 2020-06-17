Elon Musk and Grimes make their son’s name official, with a minor change

Elon Musk and Claire Grimmes welcomed their first child in May this year. (Elon Musk/ Twitter) Elon Musk and Claire Grimmes welcomed their first child in May this year. (Elon Musk/ Twitter)

After weeks of speculation about the name of Elon Musk and Claire Grimes’ son, official documents have revealed that his parents had to make some changes for the birth certificate.

The pair originally settled for ‘X Æ A-12’, in which each letter signified something close to hearts of the parents. However, after it was revealed that the laws in Los Angeles do not allow any numbers in names, 12 was altered to “XII” in Roman numerals.

Further, only the 26 letters from the English alphabet are allowed so the elven spelling of AI (Artificial Intelligence) ‘Æ’ pronounced ‘Ash’ in the name has now been turned into AE.

In the birth certificate accessed by celebrity gossip website TMZ, it was revealed the baby’s first name is just ‘X’ and his surname is Musk.

Elon Musk and Grimes Named Baby X AE A-XII On Birth Certificate https://t.co/XvqUi0itqF — TMZ (@TMZ) June 16, 2020

The couple welcomed their first child together in early May and took social media by storm after naming him ‘X Æ A-12’, which left netizens puzzled. The Tesla CEO later explained the meaning and how to pronounce it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd