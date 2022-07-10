Twitterati roast Elon Musk for ‘abandoning’ Twitter deal

On Friday, business magnate Elon Musk announced he will not go ahead with the $44 billion deal of buying Twitter after the microblogging site refused to provide him with usable and concrete data on fake accounts or bots. In response, Twitter said it will sue Musk if he fails to fulfil the deal.

These recent developments are one of the many twists that were seen in the very public saga of Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter.

In early April, Musk became the largest individual stakeholder of the social media platform after he acquired its 9.2 per cent share. On April 25, 2022, it was announced that Musk will acquire Twitter’s ownership in a $44 billion deal.

Since the news of Musk backtracking on the Twitter deal hit the headlines, many netizens took to Twitter and snidely criticised the Tesla CEO for going back on his word.

I wonder what Elon Musk won’t buy next to get attention?🤔 — 💅Princess💅 (@ItsGottaBeNea) July 9, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Rather than get sued by Twitter, Elon Musk has decided to leave earth, colonize Mars, and start his new Social Media empire there. It’s going to be called “Martyr”. — Derrick is PRO CHOICE♎ #BLM 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@Spawn_03) July 9, 2022

Breaking! Sources say that Elon Musk will now acquire Truth Social and call it Qwitter. — Captain Obvious (@TheFungi669) July 9, 2022

Elon Musk is no longer buying Twitter because he realized he can get it for free in the App Store — greg (@greg16676935420) July 8, 2022

Breaking: Elon Musk continues to fool no one except people who’s entire personality is based on being fooled by Elon Musk. — Jingalls (@Jinga11s) July 8, 2022

So when Elon Musk pretended to buy Twitter and exclaimed “anything that comes out in the next few weeks is a political hit-job” — was all to cover up for having twins with his employee? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 8, 2022

The people who believed Elon Musk was gonna buy Twitter are the same people still waiting on Trump’s healthcare plan. — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) July 8, 2022

BREAKING: Elon Musk has terminated his deal to buy Twitter, which is shocking because I didn’t think he knew how to pull out of anything. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) July 8, 2022

Elon Musk really makes a great case for why we should tax the hell out of billionaires. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) July 8, 2022

You might think that Elon Musk backing out of a $44 bIllini Twitter deal is bad, but it’s nothing compared to when he backed out of his $6 billion promise to the UN to help solve world hunger. — Read Wobblies and Zapatistas (@JoshuaPotash) July 8, 2022

Elon Musk looking at his child support bills, realizing he can’t afford a social media site anymore — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 8, 2022

BREAKING: Elon Musk has announced he’s pulling out of his Twitter deal in order to spend more time with his ego. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 8, 2022

