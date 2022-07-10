scorecardresearch
Twitterati roast Elon Musk for ‘abandoning’ Twitter deal

The billionaire said he will not go ahead with his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter as the microblogging site has not provided him data on fake accounts or bots.

Elon Musk, Elon Musk refuses to buy Twitter, Elon Musk abandons Twitter deal, Twitter to sue Musk, Elon Musk gets roasted, Elon Musk Twitter deal, Indian ExpressIn early April, Musk became the largest individual stakeholder of the social media platform after he acquired its 9.2 per cent shares.

On Friday, business magnate Elon Musk announced he will not go ahead with the $44 billion deal of buying Twitter after the microblogging site refused to provide him with usable and concrete data on fake accounts or bots. In response, Twitter said it will sue Musk if he fails to fulfil the deal.

These recent developments are one of the many twists that were seen in the very public saga of Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter.

ALSO READ |Vir Das compares Elon Musk’s yo-yoing on Twitter deal to his mom shopping at Lajpat Nagar, netizens crack up

On April 25, 2022, it was announced that Musk will acquire Twitter's ownership in a $44 billion deal.

Since the news of Musk backtracking on the Twitter deal hit the headlines, many netizens took to Twitter and snidely criticised the Tesla CEO for going back on his word.

Many netizens accused Musk, whose tweets often raise eyebrows, of attention-seeking. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “I wonder what Elon Musk won’t buy next to get attention?🤔”

Another Twitter user wrote, “BREAKING NEWS: Rather than get sued by Twitter, Elon Musk has decided to leave earth, colonize Mars, and start his new Social Media empire there. It’s going to be called Martyr.”

