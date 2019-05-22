‘I’m so proud of her’: Ellen Degeneres on Dutee Chand coming out

India’s fastest woman Dutee Chand, who recently disclosed that she has found her soulmate — a girl from her hometown, was praised by popular American talk show host Ellen Degeneres for her courage. Taking to Instagram, the 61-year-old comedian shared a photo of Chand along with a post that read, “She’s the 100m record holder and the first openly gay sportsperson in India. I guess she knows a thing or two about being first. I’m so proud of her.”

Chand, who is a winner of two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games, has become the first Indian sports star to openly acknowledge being in a same-sex relationship. However, she chose not to disclose the identity of her partner to prevent her from becoming “the centre of undue attention”.

Degeneres’ post received over 2 lakh likes and was flooded with comments from fans lauding the athlete for her bravery and boldness. Many also requested the talk show host to invite Chand on her show.