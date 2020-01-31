In her absence, presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren’s dog Bailey takes part in campaign

Bailey Warren also participated in a selfie line just like Senator Warren, who has made it a trademark to stay back for hours to click pictures with her guests. Bailey Warren also participated in a selfie line just like Senator Warren, who has made it a trademark to stay back for hours to click pictures with her guests.

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren was stuck in Washington for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, so her pet dog named Bailey Warren made his presence felt at the campaign.

Less than a week before the Iowa caucus, the 20-month-old Golden Retriever, accompanied by Warren’s husband Bruce Mann, made three campaign stops on Wednesday. The dog also participated in a selfie line, just like Senator Warren, who stays back at her campaign events to take selfies with people.

“As you can see, it is all paws on deck,” Mann said at Wednesday’s meet and greet event, according to Wahington Post.

Bailey also met Gideon Kidd, a 11-year-old who runs the popular Twitter account “I’ve Pet That Dog”.

“He is campaigning through Iowa to become First Dog,” Kidd tweeted along with a selfie.

I pet Bailey Warren. He is an almost 2 year old Golden Retriever. He is campaigning through Iowa to become First Dog. The most important issues he wants addressed are more Milkbones and getting rid of student debt. pic.twitter.com/g3ZWD1bD3Y — I’ve Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) January 29, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to photos of Bailey:

OMG! You got to pet THE Bailey?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/2UpSzn0w5o — justjo (@justjo1002) January 30, 2020

That’s one happy dog! — blue | register to vote! (@five_bagels) January 30, 2020

I want this dog in the White House! — ellen hull (@creativesparkaz) January 30, 2020

Bailey belongs in the White House. — Mrs. Teresa Brooks (@DECAbrooks) January 30, 2020

That is just a beautiful dog through and through. He has a winning smile. — Nan Simmonds (@nanerica68) January 30, 2020

I’m voting for Bailey for First Dog! #TeamWarren — T-Rex (@SpartanInNY) January 30, 2020

Look at that smile! — Tammy Rockvam 🏳️‍🌈 (@flourgirlmn) January 29, 2020

Bailey is a very lucky dog. I’ll be voting for him and his platform of more milkbones . — noelle morrison😷 (@noelle4humans) January 29, 2020

Bailey for first pupper! — Grandpa Antifa (@thomaskattusII) January 29, 2020

Squee. Bailey is so cute, and has the smartest mom and dad. I am so jealous. — Vicky M (@gethersno) January 29, 2020

Bailey has the best smile. Hope you get to brag in November that you got to pet the First Dog. — Laurie Schneider (@Idahoma_Laurie) January 29, 2020

The process of picking the Democratic presidential nominee will start on February 3, and is seen as a four-way race between former Vice President Joe Biden, Former Mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders and Warren.

