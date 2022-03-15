Eleven-year-old Iceland boy buys land in Scotland. Here’s why

Arnaldur Kjárr Arnþórsson, an 11-year-old boy from Iceland’s Reykjavík, wished to hold the title of “lord” and even bought a piece of land in Scotland to get the position.

“Now, I have the right to ask people to call me ‘Lord’, Lord Arnaldur Kjárr,” Arnþórsson, who bought five square feet of land near Ardallie in Scotland for $40, was quoted as saying by Iceland Monitor.

He agreed his intention was just to get the title and told Iceland Monitor that being a lord in his country is of not much significance and “it’s mostly fun.” His friends still call him by his name and he is interested in living in Scotland so that he can tell people he is a lord. “Iceland, though, will always be my place, unless I find a way to visit Valhalla — without being dead,” he added.

He got the idea of buying land while watching a video of rag dolls calling themselves lord as they owned land in Scotland. He then searched on Goggle and found Valentine’s Day deal with an 80 per cent discount. The deal was good and the boy didn’t want to miss the chance of being called “Lord”.

He sent text messages to his father, Arnþór Snær Sævarsson, asking about the same.“I’m going to buy land in Scotland!” “Can you afford it?” his father asked. “Yes, we’ll make it happen!” Arnþórsson replied, according to Iceland Monitor.

His mother, Elísabet Ólafsdóttir, is not so sure about people calling him “lord”.“I’m not sure what would happen if we showed up there. Wouldn’t just some Scottish farmer chase us away,” she told Iceland Monitor.