Viral video: Elephants turn Santa for children in this Thai school

It is the season when children count down the days till Christmas, waiting for Santa to bring them gifts. However, students at a school in Thailand were surprised to see elephants donning red outfits and handing out gifts and candles to them in an annual Christmas tradition.

At the Jirasartwitthaya school in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, four elephants and their mahouts, also wearing Santa hats, handed out treats to the students, which has been an annual practice for the last 15 years.

“The highlight is not only handing out presents but also students and elephants are forming a Christmas tree together,” Lardthongtare Meepan, owner of the Ayuttahaya Elephant Palace, an elephant camp told Reuters.

The video shows children excited to see the national animal of Thailand participate in the Christmas celebrations and also formed a tree around the animals.

