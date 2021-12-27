Elephants frolic in snow in Moscow zoo

Elephants are perhaps one of the most beloved animals. The internet loves the playful antics of these gentle giants. The latest video shared by Reuters proves this once again.

A video, that is shot in the Moscow zoo, shows a group of elephants playing in the snow. The Asiatic elephants, who are native to the tropical climates, were seen frolicking in snow. The video shows adult elephants throwing around snow with their trunks while a baby elephant was seen sliding on snow like a pachyderm rolls in the mud.

WATCH: Elephants at the Moscow Zoo enjoy playing in the snow 🐘 pic.twitter.com/5kCpxvFwLW — Reuters (@Reuters) December 27, 2021

While most people were seen gushing over the video, some people also raised concerns about keeping animals in captivity.

Given that these beautiful creatures come from the warmest parts of the planet it seems a little cruel that they are kept anyplace with freezing tempatures… https://t.co/84ztzl0hlh — Crazy Mr. Man (@Mr_Crazy_Daddy) December 27, 2021

If you’re having a bad day https://t.co/Naf1rLIcsk — Reclaim Humanity (@anusha_srini) December 27, 2021

The baby elephant shown in the video is the four-year-old Filimon who was born in captivity. Russia has only 11 elephants, out of which four live in the Moscow zoo. They are much beloved by the zookeepers and visitors alike.