Monday, December 27, 2021
Elephants frolic in snow in Moscow zoo

The adorable video that shows elephants frolicking in snow will melt even the coldest heart.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 27, 2021 4:19:38 pm
Elephants, Moscow zoo, Viral Video, Social Media Viral, Indian ExpressWhile most people were seen gushing over the video, some people also raised concerns about keeping animals in captivity. (Source: Reuters/Twitter)

Elephants are perhaps one of the most beloved animals. The internet loves the playful antics of these gentle giants. The latest video shared by Reuters proves this once again.

A video, that is shot in the Moscow zoo, shows a group of elephants playing in the snow. The Asiatic elephants, who are native to the tropical climates, were seen frolicking in snow. The video shows adult elephants throwing around snow with their trunks while a baby elephant was seen sliding on snow like a pachyderm rolls in the mud.

While most people were seen gushing over the video, some people also raised concerns about keeping animals in captivity.

The baby elephant shown in the video is the four-year-old Filimon who was born in captivity. Russia has only 11 elephants, out of which four live in the Moscow zoo. They are much beloved by the zookeepers and visitors alike.

