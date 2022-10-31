Elephant surprises herd and caretakers by giving birth in Kenya forest reserve

It is a miracle to witness the birth of animals. A wonderful surprise occurred at a wildlife sanctuary in Kenya when an elephant gave birth to a calf and it caught the whole herd off guard, including the mother elephant and the head keeper.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which operates an orphanage elephant rescue and rehabilitation programme in Kenya, posted the video on Twitter Sunday and it has received more than 36,000 views. The video shows a herd of elephants surrounding the newborn baby that is lying on the ground.

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust also shared the incredible story behind the birth of the elephant that took everyone by surprise. On the morning of October 29, wild elephants and ex-orphans began congregating outside Ithumba stockades as they were habitual during the dry season, it said.

Head keeper Benjamin heard a commotion after sunrise followed by a flurry of movement. Amidst all the elephants, something had fallen on the earth. It startled all the elephants and even the older females, who are usually quite placid, began to scamper.

Before Benjamin could realise what happened, some elephants came running over. He realised that an elephant named Melia had given birth to a newborn who was still partially ensconced in a white placenta.

It said over the past few months, Melia had grown progressively rounder but she is a large elephant who hides her weight well. She has been a regular at Ithumba and during these dry months like many of the ex-orphans.

Even Melia was surprised to find herself a mother and seemed flummoxed initially by the baby lying before her. Then her more experienced friends stepped in and helped her come to grips with the situation, it said. The newborn has been named Milo by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which means “beloved”.

Watch the video below:

“Better than heartwarming! Surrounded by love on all sides from elephants and humans. Thank you keepers for making this possible. You are great human beings!” commented a Twitter user. “Well done, Melissa and SWT for making this possible for her,” said another. “The pictures on the story on your website are so wonderful! I am crying tears of joy for Melia & the herd, Benjamin & the carers and all the ellies & angels at Sheldrick. Milo is so gorgeous & I have no doubt he will grow up surrounded by love and care. Blessings!” posted a third.