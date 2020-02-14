‘Party on wheels’: Elephants travelling in lorries snack on sugarcane loaded on another truck

The video shows the elephants putting out their trunks in unison when they realised that the sugarcane was within their reach The video shows the elephants putting out their trunks in unison when they realised that the sugarcane was within their reach

In a viral video, two elephants in Thailand were caught nicking away sugarcane when their lorry stopped next to another truck carrying sugarcane on a busy street.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the animals were being transported on a heavy load lorry through Nakhon Sawan, northern Thailand when the funny incident was recorded on camera.

Watch the video here:

According to the video, the truck carrying the two elephants had stopped at a red light when both reached out in unison to the sugarcane loaded onto the vehicle next to them.

The video, which was filmed by Sunisa Champangern according to Daily Mail, shows the mammals managing to pull out quite a few sugarcanes before the traffic signal turned green.

While many found the video hilarious, others expressed concern over the safety of the animals who were transported on the lorry. Take a look at some of the comments here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd