Elephant returns child’s shoe in China, its ‘kindness’ leaves netizens in awe

Elephants are smart creatures that show astonishing intelligence and emotions. Now, a viral video posted on Instagram shows an elephant returning a child’s shoe that was dropped accidentally inside its enclosure.

The video is from the Shandong province in China. It was posted on the Instagram page nowthisnews. It has received more than 1.3 million views so far. The video shows the elephant picking a shoe that was accidentally dropped into its enclosure with his trunk. The tusker then returns the shoe by moving his trunk to the other side of the fence where a person takes it. After returning the shoe, the elephant waits as a child gives it a piece of grass.

“This elephant was up to the… tusk. The animal returned a child’s shoe after it fell into its zoo enclosure in eastern China,” says the caption of the video.

Since being posted, the video has received more than 1.22 lakh likes. Netizens praised the elephant while some wished that the animal was not kept in a zoo.

“When animals are better at cleaning up than humans,” commented an Instagram user. “My heart can’t take it,” wrote another. “Poor baby. Wish she were paid back by going free,” said a third.

“I see what you did there. Funny how he waited for a ‘tip’ afterwards,” posted another person. “Heartbreaking. With no freedom and still shows kindness,” reads another comment.