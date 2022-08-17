scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Elephant returns child’s shoe in China, its ‘kindness’ leaves netizens in awe

The video shows the elephant picking a shoe that was accidentally dropped into his enclosure with his trunk. The tusker then returns the shoe by moving his trunk to the other side of the fence where a person takes it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 4:40:46 pm
Elephant, China, Shandong, returns shoe, kindness, aweThe elephant returned the child’s shoe that fell inside its enclosure in China’s Shandong province.

Elephants are smart creatures that show astonishing intelligence and emotions. Now, a viral video posted on Instagram shows an elephant returning a child’s shoe that was dropped accidentally inside its enclosure.

The video is from the Shandong province in China. It was posted on the Instagram page nowthisnews. It has received more than 1.3 million views so far. The video shows the elephant picking a shoe that was accidentally dropped into its enclosure with his trunk. The tusker then returns the shoe by moving his trunk to the other side of the fence where a person takes it. After returning the shoe, the elephant waits as a child gives it a piece of grass.

Also Read |Watch: Elephant prompts man to step out of its way by kicking up dirt towards him

“This elephant was up to the… tusk. The animal returned a child’s shoe after it fell into its zoo enclosure in eastern China,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

Since being posted, the video has received more than 1.22 lakh likes. Netizens praised the elephant while some wished that the animal was not kept in a zoo.

“When animals are better at cleaning up than humans,” commented an Instagram user. “My heart can’t take it,” wrote another. “Poor baby. Wish she were paid back by going free,” said a third.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

“I see what you did there. Funny how he waited for a ‘tip’ afterwards,” posted another person. “Heartbreaking. With no freedom and still shows kindness,” reads another comment.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 04:40:46 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
HashtagPolitics | BJP launches 'Desh ki Badli Soch' campaign to laud Modi...
HashtagPolitics | BJP launches 'Desh ki Badli Soch' campaign to laud Modi...
Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement