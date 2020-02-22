Watch: Viral video of Elephant playing with water sprinkler

The video shows the elephant playing with the water that is oozing out of the sprinkler. The video shows the elephant playing with the water that is oozing out of the sprinkler.

A video of an elephant, playing with a water sprinkler is making rounds on the internet and netizens cannot seem to get enough of it. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle.

“Elephants are not only one of the most intelligent animal but have found them to be incredibly playful. After breaking the sprinkler, this rescued elephant is having a time of his life.” read the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Elephants are not only one of the most intelligent animal but have found them to be incredibly playful. After breaking the sprinkler, this rescued elephant is having a time of his life. pic.twitter.com/HxVCMpkvL1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 20, 2020

In the 28-second-video, the playful jumbo can be seen gleefully getting drenched in the water after breaking the sprinkler.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 6000 likes and has been viewed over 50000 times. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

They love freedom — K N Nagashayan Rao (@NNagashayan) February 20, 2020

Such joy to watch! No different than a child — tj (@tjweet) February 20, 2020

They love mud and water. Beautiful and intelligent species. — Shankar Narayan (@shank_cool) February 20, 2020

And they love water 💦❤️ — Jaisree C (@cjaisree) February 20, 2020

Such a naughty cuties they are… Just being big don’t resist the child whithin😂😂😂 — Bhartiya – proud Hindu (@DrSharmisthaDe) February 20, 2020

True innocent intelligent inquisitive💕💕💕💕 — Vedavyasan (@Vedavyasan1) February 21, 2020

What fun!!! 😊 — Dharitri Patnaik (@dharitri) February 20, 2020

The beautiful giants ! 🤩 — Sashank Mishra (@imSashankMishra) February 20, 2020

That’s totally how I would bathe if I find a water source like that !! — G Norwtigni Daererauoy (@MPHavalgi) February 20, 2020

I think everyone should have this in their bathroom!! 😂😂 — ps (@deuxlappins) February 20, 2020

What a way to take shower 😂😂😂 — Sushma Shaw (@SushmaShaw8) February 20, 2020

Wonderful — Dr. Karunendra Kumar (@BuddhHans) February 20, 2020

How cute 👌👌👌 — vijay sinha (@vijayv2) February 20, 2020

