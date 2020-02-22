Follow Us:
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Watch: Viral video of Elephant playing with water sprinkler

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 22, 2020 9:45:03 am
Elephant playing with water, Elephant calf playing with water sprinkler, Elephant videos, Viral video, Trending, Indian Express news. The video shows the elephant playing with the water that is oozing out of the sprinkler.

A video of an elephant, playing with a water sprinkler is making rounds on the internet and netizens cannot seem to get enough of it. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle.

“Elephants are not only one of the most intelligent animal but have found them to be incredibly playful. After breaking the sprinkler, this rescued elephant is having a time of his life.” read the caption of the video.

Watch the video here: 

In the 28-second-video, the playful jumbo can be seen gleefully getting drenched in the water after breaking the sprinkler.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 6000 likes and has been viewed over 50000 times. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

