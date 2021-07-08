Video of elephant painting on canvas in Thailand goes viral, prompts discussion on animal cruelty

As the video has managed to garner over 8 lakh views, it also prompted a discussion on the abusive routine need to train the animal for the skill.

A video of a 9-year-old elephant painting a picture on a canvas in Thailand went viral, prompting a slew of reactions and discussion on animal cruelty.

The video, which was shared by NowThis, a New York-based news organisation, featured an elephant named Nong Thanwa painting at the Maetong Elephant Camp, in Chiang Mai. The picture was reportedly sold for over $5.5k (approx. Rs 410, 624).

According to the news organisation, the painting featured a silhouette of Nong Thanwa and her friend Dumbo and was sold at an online fundraiser for elephant camp. The painting also featured the text “TW loves Dumbo”.

In the video, Nong Thanwa can be seen being directer by her trainer as the animal holds the brush with her trunk and carefully strokes the canvas.

Watch the video here:

A painting by an elephant in Thailand sold for $5.5k+ in an online fundraiser for the Maetang Elephant Camp. The painting shows a silhouette of 9-year-old elephant Nong Thanwa and her friend Dumbo. Nong painted it herself using her trunk 🐘🎨 pic.twitter.com/C9QF9WR85F — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 7, 2021

The video has managed to garner over 8 lakh views, and also prompted a discussion on the abusive routine needed to train the animal for the skill. Many others also pointed out the metal hook-like instrument used by the trainer to direct the paintbrush strokes.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Terrible!!!! Elephants shouldn’t be forced to engage in such foolishness! — Anna Fisher (@anna_irjuk) July 7, 2021

This is animal abuse. Stop promoting it — Anais ST (@anabelsolistre) July 7, 2021

This is awful… You can see him squeezing it’s ear to get it to respond.. Ridiculous.. — 🏳️🌈🇺🇸Rob 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@DCRobMan) July 7, 2021

Those poor elephants 😭😭 breaks my heart whenever I see them next to a human — YuefromBlueGables (@YueMichaelis) July 7, 2021

This is torture. — Elatheod (@elatheod) July 7, 2021

The trainer is manipulating her to paint where he wants her to paint. — Edwin (@EdMix13) July 7, 2021

Stop supporting the abuse of elephants! — Ry Emmerson (@RyanEmmerson3) July 8, 2021

As per a blog post by PETA, handlers often beat, shock, and punish elephants to learn tricks and behaviours that have no connection to their natural instincts and conduct.