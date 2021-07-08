scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

Video of elephant painting on canvas in Thailand goes viral, prompts discussion on animal cruelty

The painting featured a silhouette of the elephant Nong Thanwa and her friend Dumbo, and also featured the text “TW loves Dumbo”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2021 7:53:56 pm
Elephant painting, Thailand, Animal cruelty, Elephant painting on canvas, Trending news, Indian Express newsAs the video has managed to garner over 8 lakh views, it also prompted a discussion on the abusive routine need to train the animal for the skill.

A video of a 9-year-old elephant painting a picture on a canvas in Thailand went viral, prompting a slew of reactions and discussion on animal cruelty.

The video, which was shared by NowThis, a New York-based news organisation, featured an elephant named Nong Thanwa painting at the Maetong Elephant Camp, in Chiang Mai. The picture was reportedly sold for over $5.5k (approx. Rs 410, 624).

According to the news organisation, the painting featured a silhouette of Nong Thanwa and her friend Dumbo and was sold at an online fundraiser for elephant camp. The painting also featured the text “TW loves Dumbo”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the video, Nong Thanwa can be seen being directer by her trainer as the animal holds the brush with her trunk and carefully strokes the canvas.

Watch the video here:

The video has managed to garner over 8 lakh views, and also prompted a discussion on the abusive routine needed to train the animal for the skill. Many others also pointed out the metal hook-like instrument used by the trainer to direct the paintbrush strokes.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

As per a blog post by PETA, handlers often beat, shock, and punish elephants to learn tricks and behaviours that have no connection to their natural instincts and conduct.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement