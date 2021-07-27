scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
‘Muddy bliss looks like this’: Video of elephants taking mud bath goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2021 1:14:16 pm
Since it was posted, the 15-second clip managed to garner over two lakh likes.

A video of a group of elephants enjoying a mud bath has gone viral on the internet, delighting netizens. Shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on their official Twitter handle, the video showed three calves playing in the mud and enjoying a bath.

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust operates an orphan elephant rescue and wildlife rehabilitation programme in Kenya. “Muddy bliss looks like this,” the trust wrote, while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Since it was posted, the 15-second clip managed to garner over two lakh likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

While elephants may look like they are having so much fun, rolling around in the mud, it also serves a critical purpose for them. With less hair and sweat glands, mud baths help them cool off under the harsh sunlight. The mud also acts as a protective layer, shielding them from bug bites.

