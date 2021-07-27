‘Muddy bliss looks like this’: Video of elephants taking mud bath goes viral

Since it was posted, the 15-second clip managed to garner over two lakh likes.

A video of a group of elephants enjoying a mud bath has gone viral on the internet, delighting netizens. Shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on their official Twitter handle, the video showed three calves playing in the mud and enjoying a bath.

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust operates an orphan elephant rescue and wildlife rehabilitation programme in Kenya. “Muddy bliss looks like this,” the trust wrote, while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Muddy bliss looks like this! pic.twitter.com/OXSeRSoJJA — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 25, 2021

Since it was posted, the 15-second clip managed to garner over two lakh likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Mud spa time😊 — Lizzi (@ekdill) July 25, 2021

Absolutely glorious @SheldrickTrust muddy bliss 🐘🐘🐘 — Danielle Grace Franco (@franco_danielle) July 25, 2021

Adorable. What great fun !

Do we know who the three youngsters are? — Laur Hagan (@BepiMottillo) July 25, 2021

Playing in the mud, making mud pies.

The best part…

Mom never scolds us! 💕🐘 — midget cricket 😷 (@midgetcricket2) July 25, 2021

I love elephants😍❤️ — Скрипальщиков Алексей (@skripalshicov) July 25, 2021

I want to join in with Muddy Bliss 🐘❤ — love is 🐘❤ Sue O (@osksuz) July 25, 2021

How adorable! Hugs to you dear Judy🤗❤️💕❤️ pic.twitter.com/fwqwmu97k0 — jane ferris (@Iluvinspireu) July 25, 2021

@seale15 Oh my, they are having a blast FUN! — Judy Seale (@seale15) July 25, 2021

While elephants may look like they are having so much fun, rolling around in the mud, it also serves a critical purpose for them. With less hair and sweat glands, mud baths help them cool off under the harsh sunlight. The mud also acts as a protective layer, shielding them from bug bites.