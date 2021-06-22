‘Elephant in the room’: Animal crashes through kitchen wall as it looks for food

As the video went viral on the internet, netizens joked about the 'elephant in the room'.

A Thai woman had the shock of her life when she found an elephant scrambling for food in her kitchen at 2 am. Pictures and videos that captured the animal ‘breaking and entering’ her kitchen are now blowing up on the internet.

According to a Guardian report, the incident took place on June 20 at Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon’s home in Hua Hin district’s Chalermkiatpattana village. The now-viral video showed the elephant’s head and trunk inside the kitchen after it made a hole in the wall.

The video shows the animal rummaging through the kitchen drawers causing items to drop and eventually shoving a bag of rice in its mouth.

Take a look at the amusing video below:

A family in Thailand awoke to a hungry Asian elephant busting through their wall and rummaging in the kitchen. The elephant, which is reportedly known to occasionally cause trouble for humans in the area, was likely attracted to the smell of food 🐘 pic.twitter.com/jD2xtXvEEz — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 22, 2021

According to the report, Boonchuay, the elephant, lives in the nearby Kaeng Krachan national park and visits the village frequently. “They come to visit quite often. They always come when there is the local market because they can smell food,” Itthipon Thaimonkol, the park’s superintendent told The Guardian.

The gigantic creature had come to the Puengprasoppon’s house about two months ago as well, reported New York Post. Thankfully, it didn’t cause any damage back then. As per the report, the elephant-sized hole in their broken wall would take about 50,000 baht (around 1.16 lakh) to repair.

As the video went viral over the weekend, netizens couldn’t help but joke about the ‘elephant in the room’. Many were astounded that this was a common phenomenon in Thailand, while others couldn’t help but come up with memes of the elephant in the kitchen.

A person living in Hua Hin said the elephant visited her kitchen every night to look for food. This is Thailand. https://t.co/AqgcL6hv4m — Erich Parpart (@erich_parpart) June 20, 2021

Hellooo anybody home? Ada pisang tak? pic.twitter.com/xL5Yys3Xf5 — Shabina (@ketengahketepi) June 20, 2021

This is not that uncommon in Thailand (I’ve been in a house while this was happening, it’s scary as hell), unfortunately. This is why we’re studying the relationship between elephant and human behavior there, and why the conflict is such a major concern. photo: R. Phungprasopporn pic.twitter.com/9Wgj3plP5x — Josh Plotnik (ดร. โจชัว พลอท์นิก) 🐘 (@CCCAnimals) June 20, 2021

i just watched a news abt elephant barging in someone’s kitchen @ thailand yet the owner of the house looks like such situation happens once a week pic.twitter.com/fK9xs0eaFK — luna ◡̈ (@hellevantor) June 22, 2021

Not only cats or dogs finding for home by itself. In Thailand, elephant also has to finding home by itself too. “Hoomun, Do you have an elephant at home yet?” https://t.co/cn9UmnrtWx — Seth (@SethEnnead) June 20, 2021

Today is that rare day in Thailand when everyone is actually talking about the elephant in the room… pic.twitter.com/NRoE8k63yf — James Buchanan จิมมี่ (@JBuchananBKK) June 20, 2021

Woman, usually expert on the topic: says something on the internet. Random guy: well, actually… pic.twitter.com/EC5LH3JVlq — Sibin (@sibinmohan) June 21, 2021

Jfc imagine coming downstairs to grab something and an elephant just bust through your kitchen and starts digging through your pantry https://t.co/0PUpmtcR8k — DinoDJ 🏳️‍🌈 (@DinoDJ14) June 21, 2021

But it could be worse…there could be an elephant looking for snacks in my kitchen 😱 To be fair he’d have a wasted journey…I have a teenage son 😂 https://t.co/SCcwGpNCCn — Kelly McNish (@KellyMcNishMc) June 21, 2021

Mom, there’s an elephant in the kitchen. It wants a triple order of pad kee mao to go. https://t.co/CJylxUjtXx — Da Kanaka (@DaKanaka9) June 22, 2021

The elephant in the room, kitchen I mean. https://t.co/MtlxGqg79Q — l’elle (@anginsiberia) June 21, 2021

Wildlife officials have suggested Puengprasoppon to keep food out of the kitchen if she wants to prevent similar incidents in the future as the smell attracts animals, the New York Post reported.