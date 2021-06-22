scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
‘Elephant in the room’: Animal crashes through kitchen wall as it looks for food

Boonchuay, the elephant, lives in the nearby Kaeng Krachan national park and visits the village frequently. The elephant-sized hole in their broken wall would take about 50,000 baht (around 1.16 lakh) to repair.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 22, 2021 4:41:06 pm
elephant kitchen Thailand, elephant in the wall Thailand, elephant breaks wall Thailand, elephant kitchen, elephant Thailand, elephant food, elephants, elephants hole in kitchen, elephants videos, human and elephant, viral videos, trending videos, trending news, Indian Express newsAs the video went viral on the internet, netizens joked about the 'elephant in the room'.

A Thai woman had the shock of her life when she found an elephant scrambling for food in her kitchen at 2 am. Pictures and videos that captured the animal ‘breaking and entering’ her kitchen are now blowing up on the internet.

According to a Guardian report, the incident took place on June 20 at Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon’s home in Hua Hin district’s Chalermkiatpattana village. The now-viral video showed the elephant’s head and trunk inside the kitchen after it made a hole in the wall.

The video shows the animal rummaging through the kitchen drawers causing items to drop and eventually shoving a bag of rice in its mouth.

Take a look at the amusing video below:

According to the report, Boonchuay, the elephant, lives in the nearby Kaeng Krachan national park and visits the village frequently. “They come to visit quite often. They always come when there is the local market because they can smell food,” Itthipon Thaimonkol, the park’s superintendent told The Guardian.

The gigantic creature had come to the Puengprasoppon’s house about two months ago as well, reported New York Post. Thankfully, it didn’t cause any damage back then. As per the report, the elephant-sized hole in their broken wall would take about 50,000 baht (around 1.16 lakh) to repair.

As the video went viral over the weekend, netizens couldn’t help but joke about the ‘elephant in the room’. Many were astounded that this was a common phenomenon in Thailand, while others couldn’t help but come up with memes of the elephant in the kitchen.

Wildlife officials have suggested Puengprasoppon to keep food out of the kitchen if she wants to prevent similar incidents in the future as the smell attracts animals, the New York Post reported.

