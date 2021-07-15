Video shows elephant guiding her blind friend towards food, netizens say ‘beautiful souls’

The heartwarming video managed to garner over 10,000 views and delighted many on the internet.

A video showing an elephant guiding a blind elephant towards its meal has pulled on the heartstrings of many netizens.

The video was shared on Instagram by Lek Chailert, the founder of Save Elephant Foundation. “Look how Chana leads Ploy Thong, her adopted nanny, who is both eyes blind, toward food. To see the way of the elephant to care for each other, every day I discover the beautiful side of the elephant, especially the way that they love and care for each other unconditionally, a lesson for us all !”, Chailert wrote, sharing the video online.

The clip was recorded at Elephant Nature Park, an elephant rescue and rehabilitation centre in Northern Thailand.

According to the post, Ploy Thong is Chana’s adopted nanny and is blind in both eyes.

The video has managed to garner over 10,000 views and delighted many on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions here: