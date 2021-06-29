‘Good to the last drop’: Watch elephant trying to ‘steal’ leftover milk from empty bottles in this adorable video

The video delighted many on the internet and managed almost one lakh views since being posted.

In an adorable video making rounds on the internet, an elephant was seen looking for milk in empty bottles. The now-viral video featured Enkikwe the elephant calf from Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya.

The elephant calf was seen approaching a box of empty milk bottles kept under a tree. The jumbo then picked empty bottles with its trunk, hoping to get the last drop.

“Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs!” Wildlife Trust wrote while sharing the video on June 28.

Watch the video here:

Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs! #MilkMonday pic.twitter.com/fZuYutLZ17 — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) June 28, 2021

The video has delighted many on the internet and managed almost one lakh views since being posted. Take a look at what people had to say about the video:

So funny, they all have their own characters 💜💜💜 love it 🥰 😂 — sharon durham (@SX1604) June 28, 2021

🤣😂🤣found some!!! Helping making cleanup easier💕🐘🥛 — Annette Farrelly (@afarrelly22) June 28, 2021

Adorable mischief! ❤️ — The Sleepless Sloth (@sleeplesslothoz) June 28, 2021

Good to the last drop! — Maggie VA (@MaggieVA44) June 28, 2021

No waste has best taste — She Rex 🇺🇸 REAL Patriot (@FemasaurusRex) June 28, 2021

Naughty boy! But smart! — Jim Sannerud (@JimSannerud) June 28, 2021

“The survival force is strong with this one”

❤️🐘❤️ — 🍁Dances with DOG – Howls at MOON🍁 (@RoseMLafreniere) June 28, 2021

Clever Enkikwe, no waste💚🐘 — Julia Smith Grazian 🌱 (@GrazianJulia) June 28, 2021

Please give Enkikwe more milk ! — RNG (@RG1581) June 28, 2021