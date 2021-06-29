scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
‘Good to the last drop’: Watch elephant trying to ‘steal’ leftover milk from empty bottles in this adorable video

The elephant calf was seen approaching a box of empty milk bottles kept under a tree and picking them up with its trunk, hoping to get the last drop.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2021 11:15:35 pm
Elephant, Elephant drinking milk, elephant stealing milk, elephant drinking milk from bottles, Trending news, Elephant  videos, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust , Vial videos, Kenya, India express newsThe video delighted many on the internet and managed almost one lakh views since being posted.

In an adorable video making rounds on the internet, an elephant was seen looking for milk in empty bottles. The now-viral video featured Enkikwe the elephant calf from Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya.

The elephant calf was seen approaching a box of empty milk bottles kept under a tree. The jumbo then picked empty bottles with its trunk, hoping to get the last drop.

“Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs!” Wildlife Trust wrote while sharing the video on June 28.

Watch the video here:

The video has delighted many on the internet and managed almost one lakh views since being posted. Take a look at what people had to say about the video:

