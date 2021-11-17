scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Watch: Elephant climbs iron fence, video leaves netizens stunned

Mahesh Kumar, Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve confirmed the video was recorded in the Veeranahosally Range. He confirmed that the animal was doing fine.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 17, 2021 9:03:31 pm
elephant cross fence, elephant climb over fence, elephant cross over fence, elephant climb fence nagarahole, viral videos, indian expressThe forest official informed the incident happened on Tuesday when the animal was returning to the forest.

While it’s no surprise to see how intelligent elephants are, a latest video showing a tusker successfully crossing over a fence has left many baffled and impressed at the same time.

In the video widely being shared across social media platforms, a tusker is seen standing outside a cordoned forest area. While the gate appears to be closed, instead of trying to knock it down, the elephant simply tries to mount on one of the railings and manages to cross it.

While one may think owing to its size, it might struggle, the small clip shows, it crossing over one leg at a time. Although it did find it hard for a few seconds to find balance, the animal used its trunk as a support and moved on to the other side to enter his abode and walked away, leaving all surprised.

Watch the video here:

Although the video started doing rounds and people said it is from Banidupur, it was actually from Nagarahole near Mysuru. Talking to indianexpress.com Mahesh Kumar, Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve confirmed the video was recorded in the Veeranahosally Range. “The incident happened yesterday (Tuesday) morning when the animal was returning to the forest after crop raiding,” Kumar added.

While the video reminded many about a sad incident few years back when at Nagarahole an elephant lost its life trying to cross the fence, Kumar said this elephant was “safe”.

The short clip created a huge buzz online, where many were impressed but others wondered if there’s a simple way to ensure their passage without jumping fences.

