Tuesday, February 18, 2020
This video of an elephant climbing a narrow flight of staircase is going viral

The video which was hared by IFS officer Praveen Kaswan shows an adult elephant climbing a narrow staircase.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 18, 2020 6:30:33 pm
Elephant climbing staircase, Elephant climbing narrow staircase, Viral video, Elephant videos, Trending, Indian Express news. Describing them as fast learners, the IFS officer said that they quickly learn to deal with power fencing and blockades “just to survive”.

A video of an elephant climbing a narrow flight of stairs staircase that was shared by Indian Forest Officer Praveen Kaswan has gone viral.

The video shows a fully grown elephant slowly climbing a narrow staircase that has been built on the side of a road.

Watch the video here:

In a follow-up tweet, the forest officer said that elephants are capable of using resources in the best possible way. Kaswan described the pachyderms as fast learners and said they also learn to deal with things like power fencing and blockades “just to survive”. It’s not clear when and where the video was recorded.

While some social media users praised the elephant, others expressed concern over the animal’s diminishing natural habitats. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

