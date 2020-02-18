This video of an elephant climbing a narrow flight of staircase is going viral

Describing them as fast learners, the IFS officer said that they quickly learn to deal with power fencing and blockades “just to survive”. Describing them as fast learners, the IFS officer said that they quickly learn to deal with power fencing and blockades “just to survive”.

A video of an elephant climbing a narrow flight of stairs staircase that was shared by Indian Forest Officer Praveen Kaswan has gone viral.

The video shows a fully grown elephant slowly climbing a narrow staircase that has been built on the side of a road.

Watch the video here:

In a follow-up tweet, the forest officer said that elephants are capable of using resources in the best possible way. Kaswan described the pachyderms as fast learners and said they also learn to deal with things like power fencing and blockades “just to survive”. It’s not clear when and where the video was recorded.

While some social media users praised the elephant, others expressed concern over the animal’s diminishing natural habitats. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

We are imposing selfish shortcut methods as mitigation and poor animals are adopting such unusual challengs. — Prafulla Bhamburkar (@Prafull68343172) February 18, 2020

Amazing step by step — Pushparani (@Pushpar00274777) February 18, 2020

Good to see that even these animals are so disciplined. Pity the humankind. — Ramandeep Singh (@ramanrockzz1) February 18, 2020

It almost looks like he is making the last stand. Standing tall in defiance or in survival… It is we humans who have to stand behind him in his fight for survival as our survival is linked to his. — sudhi kothapalli (@sudhikothapalli) February 18, 2020

Lovely!! Thank you very much for sharing, Sir!! — D Rama Sudhakar (@DRamaSudhakar) February 18, 2020

Amazing video sir 👌👍 — Trupti0612 (@trupti0612) February 18, 2020

Awesome! — Monica K (@MonicaKale8) February 18, 2020

Yes those stairs aren’t meant for animals and we have no right taking away their homes or migratory corridors from them. We need more green corridors for their safe migrations especially avoid being hit by vehicles like it would be on such a stretch of road — KiloTango🇮🇳 (@kaarnama13) February 18, 2020

There should be campaigns and Government should think before implementing projects ! We are loosing not just our ecosystem but also destroying theirs ! We are expanding at a faster pace Animals are loosing habitat Humans are worst creatures on earth ! — BJ (@bharadwajdaya) February 18, 2020

