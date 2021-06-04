Watch: Heartwarming video of elephant bidding farewell to mahout who died of cancer

Brahmadathan and Omanachettan were regulars at important temple festivals in Kerala and the duo’s last appearance was the Thrissur Pooram.

In a heart-warming video that is making rounds on the internet, an elephant was seen bidding farewell to his loving mahout who lost his battle against cancer.

The incident, which happened in Kottayam, Kerala saw the elephant named Pallat Brahmadathan paying last respects to his master Omanachettan, as locals watched on with teary eyes.

According to local reports, Kunnakkad Damodaran Nair alias Omanachettan was known for his love for elephants and was involved in taking care of them for over six decades. The native of Lakkattoor passed away on June 3 following his battle with cancer. He was 74.

On hearing about the demise of Omanachettan, the owners of the elephant had taken the animal to pay respect to his mahout. The tusker was seen raising its trunk and bowing near the body. The video also showed one of the relative holding on to the trunk of the animal and weeping as the animal paid its respects.

Watch the video here:

