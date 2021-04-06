‘Lovely slosh in the pool’: Watch elephants enjoy bath time in mud pool

The video shows the elephants, splashing and rolling around in the muddy pool created by unseasonal rains in the forest.

A delightful video of four elephants enjoying their bath time inside a muddy pool is making rounds of the internet and winning hearts.

The video, initially shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, Africa’s oldest wildlife charities and conservation organisation on Twitter features their elephants Bondeni, Maisha, Larro and Roho.

The video shows the elephants, splashing and rolling around in the muddy pool created by unseasonal rains in the forest.

“Splashy fun with Bondeni, Maisha, Larro and Roho earlier this year when unseasonal rains created paddling pools in the forest,” the wildlife trust wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look here:

Splashy fun with Bondeni, Maisha, Larro and Roho earlier this year when unseasonal rains created paddling pools in the forest. By becoming an adopter, you can support efforts to re-wild orphans and receive our monthly updates: https://t.co/2AIu1Bjokn pic.twitter.com/GXbXjKbv0j — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) April 5, 2021

The video delighted many on Twitter. Take a look at how people reacted to the video here:

It is truly amazing to see how careful and gentle the larger elephants are with the young. It truly does take a village to raise these little ones, both in the wild and when they are orphaned. Thank you to all of your team for taking such good care of all the elephants. 💜 — Catherine M. Graham (@EmpowerCMG) April 5, 2021

The video has garnered over 70,000 views since being shared.