Tuesday, April 06, 2021
‘Lovely slosh in the pool’: Watch elephants enjoy bath time in mud pool

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2021 3:23:48 pm
Elephant, Elephant videos, Africa, Elephants taking bath, Elephants in muddy water, Elephant mud water bath, Muddy pool, Trending news, Indian Express news.The video shows the elephants, splashing and rolling around in the muddy pool created by unseasonal rains in the forest.

A delightful video of four elephants enjoying their bath time inside a muddy pool is making rounds of the internet and winning hearts.

The video, initially shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, Africa’s oldest wildlife charities and conservation organisation on Twitter features their elephants Bondeni, Maisha, Larro and Roho.

The video shows the elephants, splashing and rolling around in the muddy pool created by unseasonal rains in the forest.

“Splashy fun with Bondeni, Maisha, Larro and Roho earlier this year when unseasonal rains created paddling pools in the forest,” the wildlife trust wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look here:

The video delighted many on Twitter. Take a look at how people reacted to the video here:

The video has garnered over 70,000 views since being shared.

