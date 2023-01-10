scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Electricity worker in US rescues seagull entangled in utility wires. Watch video

Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in US’s Connecticut posted the video of the seagull’s rescue by a worker from Eversource who climbed up on a bucket truck to free the bird.

Seagull rescue video, seagull rescued from wires, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter US Connecticut, viral bird animal rescue video, Viral Facebook posts, indian expressThe Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is located in US’ Connecticut.

The unfriendly urban infrastructure often proves to be harmful to animals and birds. On Monday, animal rescuers had to take the help of a power supply company to help a seagull that got stuck in between electricity wires.

According to a Facebook post by the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in US’ Connecticut, a worker from the energy delivery company Eversource had to climb up on a bucket truck to free the bird. They also shared a video of the bird’s rescue.

ALSO READ |‘Mesmerising indeed’: More than 50,000 flamingos flock Tamil Nadu sanctuary

In the Facebook post, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter appreciated Mike from Eversource and wrote, “We want to give a great big shout out to Mike from Eversource CT for coming out to help us today with a seagull stuck in wires call. Mike was so kind with this bird and spoke so softly to him as he freed his leg.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

The post further said, “Unfortunately it looks like this bird’s leg is far too damaged to save but at least he will not be dangling upside down overnight.” The animal shelter also thanked the Branford Fire Department for “coming out and always being there to assist with unusual animal calls”.

Commenting on the post, a Facebook user wrote, “What a shame for this bird, but I’m grateful he was untangled and hope this all has a positive outcome.” Another person said, “Love a lineman/line woman they are the best! always putting the public first while working a dangerous job night or day during all kinds of weather!”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 15:19 IST
Next Story

Pathaan trailer reveals action set-pieces inspired by Marvel movies, Fast and Furious series, Mission Impossible franchise. See comparison

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close