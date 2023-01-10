Electricity worker in US rescues seagull entangled in utility wires. Watch video

The unfriendly urban infrastructure often proves to be harmful to animals and birds. On Monday, animal rescuers had to take the help of a power supply company to help a seagull that got stuck in between electricity wires.

According to a Facebook post by the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in US’ Connecticut, a worker from the energy delivery company Eversource had to climb up on a bucket truck to free the bird. They also shared a video of the bird’s rescue.

In the Facebook post, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter appreciated Mike from Eversource and wrote, “We want to give a great big shout out to Mike from Eversource CT for coming out to help us today with a seagull stuck in wires call. Mike was so kind with this bird and spoke so softly to him as he freed his leg.”

The post further said, “Unfortunately it looks like this bird’s leg is far too damaged to save but at least he will not be dangling upside down overnight.” The animal shelter also thanked the Branford Fire Department for “coming out and always being there to assist with unusual animal calls”.

Commenting on the post, a Facebook user wrote, “What a shame for this bird, but I’m grateful he was untangled and hope this all has a positive outcome.” Another person said, “Love a lineman/line woman they are the best! always putting the public first while working a dangerous job night or day during all kinds of weather!”