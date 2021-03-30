scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
‘Kindness matters’: Electrical company pays little boy for helping them and asking lots of questions

Laura-Nicole Anderson, mother of the boy thanked Seytons Electrical, after they printed a payslip for her five-year-old son, Theo, and paid him £15 for all his help.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 30, 2021 7:41:32 pm
electric company pay little boy, workers pay family boy for help, Seytons Electrical, Seytons Electrical pay boy for help, good news, viral news, indian express,The woman explained that the family has not had anybody in the house the whole pandemic, "so when they came he just couldn't get enough."

While most children are told not to disturb or ask questions to people who come to their homes to work, a little boy was rewarded for doing just that. In a thoughtful gesture, an electrical company in England made a payslip to pay their little employee for all his assistance and it is now going viral, winning hearts online.

Seytons Electrical, based in Hull, recently worked at Laura-Nicole Anderson’s home doing some work. According to the woman, her five-year-old son, Theo, was “obsessed” with the workers and didn’t miss any opportunity to help them or be around them.

“He has hounded them with questions, kindness and constant offers of help!! I laughed that they would be the sick of the sight of us and happy when the work was finished,” she wrote on Facebook. However, when the work ended, a staff from the company turned up at their home and handed him a payslip with his wage of £15.

The little boy’s mother first shared the payslip on Facebook, thanking the electrical company for making his day.

During the six weeks of work, the inquisitive boy asked “lots of questions”, offered them refreshments and helped to count the sockets and measure items for which he was paid the amount for “his  first job ever”. And the little one was “chuffed to bits” about his special earning.

The post on Facebook got attention but the photo went viral when Twitter user Suzanne (@SportySuz20) shared it on her timeline.

After the post went viral, the 34-year-old woman told LADBible that her son was pretty disappointed when the workers left but was left speechless with his earnings. “The first thing he said after ‘thank you’ was that he was happy as he wanted to go and buy his brother an Easter egg,” his mother said about Theo’s plans to spend the money.

Describing the time Theo spent with the workers, she added: “He made them refreshments, forced cookies upon them and insisted they gave him more jobs to do. Every question he asked they answered with such kindness, really making time for him despite being really busy.” The woman explained that the family has not had anybody in the house the whole pandemic, “so when they came he just couldn’t get enough.”

Not just the family, netizens too loved the sweet gesture and lauded the company. While some shared their own stories from their childhood days, others remarked how little things have big impact in the minds of youth.

In 2020, a similar incident happened in the UK, when builders left a similar pay check for a six-year-old boy for all his help rendered.

