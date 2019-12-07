Follow Us:
‘Put one in every car’: Twitter reacts to video of Electric eel powering Christmas tree

In a statement, the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga said the tank that houses the eel, 'Miguel Mattson', is equipped with a mechanism that powers the lights on the Christmas tree whenever the fish discharges its bio-electricity.

Published: December 7, 2019
Eel powers Christmas tree, Eel powers Tennessee Aquarium's Christmas tree, Christmas 2019, Tenessee, Trending, Indian Express news The eel releases low voltage of electricity whenever it is moving and looking for food and the voltage shock emitted is much higher when the aquatic animal eats or wants you to stun its prey.

With Christmas just around the corner, scenes at an aquarium in United States’ Tennessee may remind its visitors of the popular show ‘The Flinstones’. The aquarium is using one of its resident eels to power its Christmas tree, through a special mechanism.

In a video shared by the Twitter account of Miguel Mattson, which enjoys a following of over 40,000 people, the lights come on whenever the eel emits a jolt of electricity.

Take a look at the video here:

The intensity of the lights depends on the amount of electricity the fish releases. It usually releases low doses of electricity whenever it is moving and looking for food, but the shocks are much higher when the aquatic animal eats or wants to stun its prey.

According to a report in The Guardian, the aquarium hopes that the unique initiative brings in appreciation for the electric eel, which are otherwise feared.

Here’s how the initiative was received by Twitter:

