‘Put one in every car’: Twitter reacts to video of Electric eel powering Christmas tree

With Christmas just around the corner, scenes at an aquarium in United States’ Tennessee may remind its visitors of the popular show ‘The Flinstones’. The aquarium is using one of its resident eels to power its Christmas tree, through a special mechanism.

In a statement, the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga said the tank that houses the eel, ‘Miguel Mattson’, is equipped with a mechanism that powers the lights on the Christmas tree whenever the fish discharges its bio-electricity.

In a video shared by the Twitter account of Miguel Mattson, which enjoys a following of over 40,000 people, the lights come on whenever the eel emits a jolt of electricity.

ICYMI, here’s a video of yours truly attempting to use my discharges to power the lights on a Christmas tree. (SPOILER ALERT ::: Of course I pull it off. My phenomenal cosmic — well, bio-electric — power is basically limitless.) pic.twitter.com/g4r5JPHWoH — Miguel Wattson TNAQ (@EelectricMiguel) December 2, 2019

The intensity of the lights depends on the amount of electricity the fish releases. It usually releases low doses of electricity whenever it is moving and looking for food, but the shocks are much higher when the aquatic animal eats or wants to stun its prey.

According to a report in The Guardian, the aquarium hopes that the unique initiative brings in appreciation for the electric eel, which are otherwise feared.

