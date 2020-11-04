As US poll results stream in, people are sharing memes based on the electoral college map

People are sharing their version of electoral college map with hilarious twists and anecdotes.

As the results from the US presidential election began coming in, there were a number of people on social media who decided to make their own predictions using the electoral college map. (Track Live Updates here)

The changing colours on the electoral college map of the US became a popular meme template for people to make their own predictions, and started with a tweet by US President Donald Trump’s son.

Donald Trump Jr tweeted a picture of the world map Tuesday in which he claimed victory for his father and the Republicans. The map featured large swathes of the globe painted red, the colour associated with the Republicans. The only regions painted blue were New York and California in the United States, Mexico and parts of India and China.

As the results began coming in, people started sharing their versions of the electoral college map with twists. They included things like voting on the basis of speeding tickets, the colour of jeans and even cheese.

An electoral map if Trump only wins the states where I’ve gotten speeding tickets. pic.twitter.com/Rb96exKW33 — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) November 3, 2020

the electoral map if people voted their jean color pic.twitter.com/2jgELGVxZb — Derek Guy (@dieworkwear) November 3, 2020

oh my god the electoral map leaked a day early pic.twitter.com/IJbMJbuaTg — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) November 2, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: My electoral college map prediction if the entire United States was covered in delicious nacho cheese pic.twitter.com/6f6E8Kiqis — Fake Terrible Attorney (@attorney_fake) November 3, 2020

what the electoral map would look like if biden won every state with decent pizza pic.twitter.com/u7ZBwWZAwp — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) November 3, 2020

Electoral map if Trump only won states with a buffet restaurant that looks like a giant barn a couple miles down the road from a catfish house that looks like a giant igloo pic.twitter.com/6Ean4KP2Fj — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) November 3, 2020

In this electoral projection map, this is what it looks like if the states were a chef making fried chicken pic.twitter.com/Z2TZFqFBnH — PodKATT (@valleyshook) November 3, 2020

The map if Biden wins every place referenced in the 3rd verse of Beez in the Trap by Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/Nkffulqyjg — 👨🏼‍💻 (@kingshitbby) November 3, 2020

An electoral map if Biden only wins the states where Jason Derulo fell down the stairs at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/wXHmoPo9XT — claire (@clairepalmster) November 3, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Although counting is still on, President Trump made a speech claiming he had won and called for the immediate stopping of ‘voting’. Trump also said he would move the Supreme Court over what he said was fraud being committed. No winner has been declared yet in the election and counting is still underway in several states.

The US had a historic election with the voter turnout indicating the largest participation in a century. According to the United States Election Project, in at least six states — Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Texas and Washington State — the turnout has been more than the 2016 polls.

