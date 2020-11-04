scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Bihar polls

As US poll results stream in, people are sharing memes based on the electoral college map

The changing colours on the electoral college map of the US became a popular meme template for people to make their own predictions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 4, 2020 4:03:58 pm
us elections 2020, 2020 us presidential elections, us elections electoral map, Electoral College map meme, viral news, indian expressPeople are sharing their version of electoral college map with hilarious twists and anecdotes.

As the results from the US presidential election began coming in, there were a number of people on social media who decided to make their own predictions using the electoral college map. (Track Live Updates here)

The changing colours on the electoral college map of the US became a popular meme template for people to make their own predictions, and started with a tweet by US President Donald Trump’s son.

Donald Trump Jr tweeted a picture of the world map Tuesday in which he claimed victory for his father and the Republicans. The map featured large swathes of the globe painted red, the colour associated with the Republicans. The only regions painted blue were New York and California in the United States, Mexico and parts of India and China.

As the results began coming in, people started sharing their versions of the electoral college map with twists. They included things like voting on the basis of speeding tickets, the colour of jeans and even cheese.

Although counting is still on, President Trump made a speech claiming he had won and called for the immediate stopping of ‘voting’. Trump also said he would move the Supreme Court over what he said was fraud being committed. No winner has been declared yet in the election and counting is still underway in several states.

The US had a historic election with the voter turnout indicating the largest participation in a century. According to the United States Election Project, in at least six states — Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Texas and Washington State — the turnout has been more than the 2016 polls.

