Watch: Elderly woman stops shoplifter, rips mask of man trying to flee with cart full of groceries

Many will turn a blind eye or retreat fearing repercussions if they witness shoplifting, but 73-year-old Elaine Gallawaya is made of sterner stuff. She single-handedly stopped a shoplifter, and the video is now earning kudos.

In the video, a young man was seen with his face covered as he walked around with an entire cart full of groceries. When a man filming the video asked: “Are you gonna pay for that?” the alleged shoplifter said ‘yes’ but it was evident he meant otherwise.

Suddenly, as the man kept filming – a grandma near the exit yelled at the man. He was wearing a ski mask and trying to leave without paying for the groceries. She tore off his ski mask, revealing his face for the camera. The man behind the camera quickly pulled the man’s cart away, preventing him from leaving.

The man eventually gave up and fled without any items in the cart, with just his bag and bicycle. “You jack up the price for everybody else, cause of you a**holes,” the woman yelled to the man as he left.

The incident happened at a Walmart in Campbell River, British Columbia in Canada earlier this week and the clip went viral after Darrell Johansen, who filmed the event posted footage on Facebook. “Whoever that lady is that ripped his mask off, I’ll take you as my partner in crime-fighting anytime,” Johansen wrote in the Facebook post.

Johansen said that he called the non-emergency RCMP line and reported the incident. However, he was told that nothing would be done unless Walmart files a claim, according to Daily Hive.

“I was utterly shocked,” Johansen told CTV News. “My first reaction was, ‘Oh no, I hope he doesn’t do anything to this woman because she’s in the way and he’s got a bike in one hand and a shopping cart in the other. She just jumped in, and man, I don’t know if she’s got kids, but I pretty much guarantee those kids grew up to be good young lads and girls.”

Global News finally managed to track down the brave woman identified as 73-year-old Elaine Gallaway. “It was just a coincidence, and because I sort of already knew that he was a shoplifter, I think my gut instinct was, you’re not going to get away with this,” Gallaway said.

She explained that she had noticed the man with a black coat and hoodie strolling by with a full grocery cart of items and even “shoving roasts of beef in a backpack,” she alleged. Although she alerted the staff at the store, who assured security will be called in, it was ultimately, her and Johansen who foiled the man’s plans.

Asked if she would do it again, Gallaway said she likely would. She did not, however, recommend that anyone else replicate her actions, as a confrontation could lead to personal injury.

There have been a rash of thefts from this Walmart and a security guard was stabbed on December 7 after intervening in a theft, Vancouver Sun reported.